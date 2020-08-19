Football Football UEFA considers Super Cup trial for fans to return to stadiums The Super Cup match, to be played on September 24, is the Champions League winner against the Europa League champion. Reuters 19 August, 2020 21:47 IST UEFA is in discussions about having fans attend the 2020 Super Cup. - Twitter/UEFA Reuters 19 August, 2020 21:47 IST UEFA has proposed using September's Super Cup match in Budapest as a trial for allowing fans back into stadiums in reduced numbers, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.Champions League and Europa League games are currently being held in neutral locations behind closed doors in a bid to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.UEFA hosted on Wednesday a teleconference with all 55 general secretaries of its member associations to discuss the potential return of supporters to stadiums.UEFA said it would be too early to allow fans to attend next month's Nations League internationals but cleared the way for trial games to study the impact of spectators on current medical protocols.“Participants underlined the need for strict hygiene and sanitary measures to be in place to guarantee the health of all those present at a game before allowing fans to return,” UEFA said in a statement.The Super Cup match, to be played on September 24, is the Champions League winner against the Europa League champion. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos