UEFA Champions League

Manchester City to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals

Manchester City will play Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23, as confirmed during the UCL draw at the House of European Football on Friday.

Team Sportstar
17 March, 2023 17:06 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will face his former side in the UCL quarterfinals.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will face his former side in the UCL quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Erling Haaland’s five goals in the second leg of the round-of-16 fixture led City to thrash RB Leipzig with an aggregate score of 8-1.

On the other hand, Munich eliminated Paris Saint-Germain from the UCL with a 3-0 aggregate win over them in the round-of-16 game.

The Pep Guardiola side crashed out to eventual champions Real Madrid with an aggregate score of 5-6 in the semifinal of UCL 2021-22, while The Bavarians lost to giant slayers Villarreal with a 1-2 aggregate in the quarterfinal.

The Champions League final will be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Turkey on 10th June 2023.

FULL DRAW

  • ⦿ Quarterfinal 1: Real Madrid vs Chelsea
  • ⦿ Quarterfinal 2: Inter Milan vs Benfica
  • ⦿ Quarterfinal 3: Bayern Munich vs Manchester City
  • ⦿ Quarterfinal 4: AC Milan vs Napoli
How do the semifinals look?
Semifinal 1: The winner of Quarterfinal 4 (AC Milan vs Napoli) vs winner of Quarterfinal 2 (Inter Milan vs Benfica)
Semifinal 2: The winner of Quarterfinal 1 (Real Madrid vs Chelsea) vs winner of Quarterfinal 3 (Bayern Munich vs Manchester City)

