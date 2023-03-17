Manchester City to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals

Manchester City will play Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23, as confirmed during the UCL draw at the House of European Football on Friday.

Erling Haaland’s five goals in the second leg of the round-of-16 fixture led City to thrash RB Leipzig with an aggregate score of 8-1.

On the other hand, Munich eliminated Paris Saint-Germain from the UCL with a 3-0 aggregate win over them in the round-of-16 game.

The Pep Guardiola side crashed out to eventual champions Real Madrid with an aggregate score of 5-6 in the semifinal of UCL 2021-22, while The Bavarians lost to giant slayers Villarreal with a 1-2 aggregate in the quarterfinal.

The Champions League final will be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Turkey on 10th June 2023.

FULL DRAW

Quarterfinal 1: Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Quarterfinal 2: Inter Milan vs Benfica

Quarterfinal 3: Bayern Munich vs Manchester City

Quarterfinal 4: AC Milan vs Napoli