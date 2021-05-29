Football Champions League Champions League Watch - UCL final: Chelsea's stats in the 2020-21 Champions League season Thomas Tuchel led Chelsea to the Champions League final against Manchester City after being appointed late in January this year. Team Sportstar 29 May, 2021 17:55 IST Chelsea reached its first Champions League final since 2012. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 29 May, 2021 17:55 IST After a managerial change midseason, Chelsea managed to salvage its season and could end up with the continent's biggest prize on Saturday. The Blues sacked Frank Lampard and appointed Thomas Tuchel, who took the team from eighth in the league to finish the season in fourth.Tuchel also managed a runner-up finish in the FA Cup and led the side to the Champions League final against Manchester City.Take a look at the team's statistics from the ongoing Champions League season. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.