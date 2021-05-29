Watch - UCL final: Chelsea's stats in the 2020-21 Champions League season

After a managerial change midseason, Chelsea managed to salvage its season and could end up with the continent's biggest prize on Saturday. The Blues sacked Frank Lampard and appointed Thomas Tuchel, who took the team from eighth in the league to finish the season in fourth.

Tuchel also managed a runner-up finish in the FA Cup and led the side to the Champions League final against Manchester City.

Take a look at the team's statistics from the ongoing Champions League season.