Kingsley Coman came back to haunt Paris St Germain again as he earned Bayern Munich a 1-0 win at the Parc des Princes in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday.

Born in Paris and groomed at PSG, Coman scored the only goal when Bayern beat the French side in the 2020 Champions League final and he was again the sole scorer as the German champions put one foot into the quarter-finals.

PSG, which has now lost five games in all competitions in 2023, held firm in the opening half but were eventually subdued and failed to fight back despite finishing the game with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi all on the pitch while Bayern ended up with 10 men following Benjamin Pavard’s exclusion in stoppage time.

Christophe Galtier’s side now face the prospect of a second elimination in a row in the last 16 on March 8 in Munich, although Mbappe’s high-octane display as a second-half substitute will give it hope.

