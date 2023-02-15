UEFA Champions League

Champions League: Coman haunts PSG again as Bayern wins 1-0

Bayern Munich secured an important 1-0 win over PSG in the first leg of the Champions League round-of-16 fixture at the Parc De Princes Stadium on Wednesday.

Reuters
15 February, 2023 03:26 IST
15 February, 2023 03:26 IST
Bayern Munich’s French forward Kingsley Coman (L) after scoring his team’s first goal.

Bayern Munich’s French forward Kingsley Coman (L) after scoring his team’s first goal. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bayern Munich secured an important 1-0 win over PSG in the first leg of the Champions League round-of-16 fixture at the Parc De Princes Stadium on Wednesday.

Kingsley Coman came back to haunt Paris St Germain again as he earned Bayern Munich a 1-0 win at the Parc des Princes in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday.

Also Read
Champions League: Milan tops Tottenham for winning return to CL knockout stage

Born in Paris and groomed at PSG, Coman scored the only goal when Bayern beat the French side in the 2020 Champions League final and he was again the sole scorer as the German champions put one foot into the quarter-finals.

PSG, which has now lost five games in all competitions in 2023, held firm in the opening half but were eventually subdued and failed to fight back despite finishing the game with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi all on the pitch while Bayern ended up with 10 men following Benjamin Pavard’s exclusion in stoppage time.

Christophe Galtier’s side now face the prospect of a second elimination in a row in the last 16 on March 8 in Munich, although Mbappe’s high-octane display as a second-half substitute will give it hope. 

MORE TO FOLLOW

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us