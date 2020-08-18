RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain: UCL semifinal LIVE

Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League semifinal match between Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain. This is Anirudh Velamuri and I will be bringing you all the action as it unfurls in Lisbon.

— TEAM NEWS: RB Leipzig

Leipzig left it late to secure a spot in the semifinal. Tyler Adams came off the bench to bag the winner against Atletico Madrid two minutes from time. The German side has shown that it can win without the services of Timo Werner. To counter his loss and to gain a foothold of the game, Julian Nagelsmann went with a midfield heavy side in the quarterfinal that did the job well. It would not come as a surprise if Nagelsmann selects the same XI tonight, with Dani Olmo again operating in the position just behind Yussuf Poulsen.

Christopher Nkunku will be facing his former team tonight, either from the start or from the bench.

Ibrahima Konate underwent hip surgery last month and is Leipzig's only confirmed absentee tonight. Timo Werner moved to Chelsea after the domestic season ended and is playing no part in the side's games in Portugal. New signings Hwang Hee-Chan and Benjamin Henrichs have joined RB Leipzig, but are ineligible to feature here.

— TEAM NEWS: Paris Saint-Germain

PSG also secured its spot in the semifinal in the final minutes against Atalanta. It is expected to be without midfielder Marco Verratti and goalkeeper Keylor Navas for tonight's clash.

Verratti missed the game against Atalanta with a calf problem and is still struggling. Navas had to be replaced in the latter stages of the quarterfinal after picking up a thigh injury, which means Sergio Rico is almost certain to feature between the sticks. Verratti and Navas will be assessed in the last minute before a final decision is made.

Thomas Tuchel was able to use Kylian Mbappe from the bench against Atalanta and the Frenchman is expected to start tonight.

Angel Di Maria missed the Atalanta game through suspension and, unlike Werner and Leipzig, the Argentine is still on PSG's books and is available for tonight's game. With him, Tuchel could move to a 4-2-2-2 system: the Argentine and Neymar playing behind Mbappe and Mauro Icardi.

Layvin Kurzawa remains sidelined with a thigh injury and has been ruled out of the game.

— This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain. Back in 2014, the clubs did cross paths in a friendly.

Jean-Christophe Bahebeck converted a well-worked team effort but could not stop Leipzig from winning 4-2 at the Red Bull Arena.

— The similarities between Paris Saint-Germain and Leipzig end in the fact both clubs are trying to make it to the Champions League final for the first time.

The French powerhouse arrives to Wednesday’s semifinal with its Qatari sponsors and high-profile squad, while the German club comes with its Red Bull backing and a team of mostly untested players.

At Benfica’s Stadium of Light, it will be Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and his teammates taking on a Leipzig squad with little Champions League experience.

— Paris Saint-Germain stands in RB Leipzig's way as it looks for to seal a place in the final. With Leipzig winning eight of its last 15 Champions League games and victorious in seven of its eight previous knockout European ties, the German side should not be taken lightly.

In the Bundesliga, it lost only four of its 34 games during last season, claiming third behind Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

PSG is in the semifinals of the European Cup for just the second time in its history. The French champion's recent struggles to make it past the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League are well documented.

At home in domestic competition, PSG is the most dominant side. On the European stage, it is still waiting to establish itself in a manner that reflects the investment its owners have made over the years.