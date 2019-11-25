Football Champions League Champions League Pep Guardiola confirms Aguero injury, says striker will miss 'a few games' Sergio Aguero, Manchester City's top goal-scorer, has suffered a tendon injury, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed on Monday. Team Sportstar 25 November, 2019 18:36 IST Sergio Aguero suffered the injury during the Chelsea match. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 25 November, 2019 18:36 IST Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Manchester City's top goal-scorer Sergio Aguero has suffered a "tendon" injury, keeping him out for "a few games" including the Manchester derby on December 7. Aguero suffered the injury during Saturday's Premier League fixture against Chelsea and was subbed off a few minutes later. At the press conference before City plays Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday, Guardiola said: "He [Aguero] has a tendon problem, will be out for a few games. I don't know exactly [when he'll return.]"Read: City's comeback ends Blues's streakGuardiola said, in Aguero's absence, Gabriel Jesus or even Raheem Sterling could be deployed as a centre forward. He added, "We will miss Sergio. We have had some problems with injury but we will wait for him and meanwhile we have Gabriel and Sterling who can play in that position."City needs one point from its remaining Champions League Group E fixtures to qualify for the round of 16, with it facing Shakhtar at home on Tuesday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos