Pep Guardiola confirms Aguero injury, says striker will miss 'a few games'

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Manchester City's top goal-scorer Sergio Aguero has suffered a "tendon" injury, keeping him out for "a few games" including the Manchester derby on December 7.

Aguero suffered the injury during Saturday's Premier League fixture against Chelsea and was subbed off a few minutes later.

At the press conference before City plays Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday, Guardiola said: "He [Aguero] has a tendon problem, will be out for a few games. I don't know exactly [when he'll return.]"

Read: City's comeback ends Blues's streak

Guardiola said, in Aguero's absence, Gabriel Jesus or even Raheem Sterling could be deployed as a centre forward. He added, "We will miss Sergio. We have had some problems with injury but we will wait for him and meanwhile we have Gabriel and Sterling who can play in that position."

City needs one point from its remaining Champions League Group E fixtures to qualify for the round of 16, with it facing Shakhtar at home on Tuesday.