MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Champions League 2023-24: Tchouameni ‘not ruled out’ for final - Madrid coach Ancelotti

Los Blancos faces German side Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on June 1 but Tchouameni is a doubt after suffering a stress fracture in his left foot last week.

Published : May 13, 2024 18:02 IST , Madrid - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Tchouameni suffered a stress fracture in his left foot in the semifinal clash against Bayern Munich last week.
Tchouameni suffered a stress fracture in his left foot in the semifinal clash against Bayern Munich last week. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Tchouameni suffered a stress fracture in his left foot in the semifinal clash against Bayern Munich last week. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said injured midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni was ‘not ruled out’ from competing in the Champions League final.

Los Blancos faces German side Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on June 1 but Tchouameni is a doubt after suffering a stress fracture in his left foot last week.

France international Tchouameni, 24, sustained an injury in the semifinal win over Bayern Munich and last October missed six weeks with another foot issue.

“He doesn’t have much chance, but he’s not ruled out for the final,” Ancelotti told a news conference.

“Now he has an important week, his foot does not hurt a lot, I think it’s different from the last problem he had in the foot.

“He’s not ruled out, he could return for the final.”

Pivot Tchouameni has played an important role for Madrid this season, filling in at centre-back to cover for other players’ absences.

The coach said central defender Eder Militao, recently recovered from a long-term injury, would not be in his starting line up to face Dortmund if the final was tomorrow.

Ancelotti said the defender must continue finding form in the three remaining league matches Madrid has remaining, starting with Alaves’ visit to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

“He needs minutes and I hope he can be at his best for the final,” said Ancelotti.

ALSO READ | Ligue 1: Mbappe gets mixed reception in last PSG home game before scoring in 3-1 loss; Monaco clinch UCL spot

The Italian coach kept his cards close to his chest on one of the big selection discussions ahead of the final -- who he will select in goal.

Like Militao, Thibaut Courtois has recently returned from a long injury lay-off, while stand-in Andriy Lunin has excelled in Madrid’s run to the final.

“Lunin has had a great season and Courtois is the best in the world,” said Ancelotti.

“In the week before the final we will take the decision.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Aurelien Tchouameni /

Real Madrid /

Carlo Ancelotti /

Bayern Munich /

Los Blancos /

Thibaut Courtois /

Borussia Dortmund /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Esha, Manu Bhaker confirm Paris 2024 spots in women’s 25m pistol; Anish, Vijayveer book slots in men’s category
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans hosts Kolkata Knight Riders in must-win game; Toss at 7 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Champions League 2023-24: Tchouameni ‘not ruled out’ for final - Madrid coach Ancelotti
    AFP
  4. Shyaamnikhil ends 12-year wait, becomes India’s 85th GM
    PTI
  5. GT vs KKR Live Toss update, IPL 2024: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans or Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders — Who will win coin flip today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Champions League 2023-24: Tchouameni ‘not ruled out’ for final - Madrid coach Ancelotti
    AFP
  2. Which clubs will take the extra spots in UEFA Champions League next season?
    Reuters
  3. Champions League: Real Madrid’s Tchouameni facing fitness battle for final
    AFP
  4. Explained: Why was Bayern Munich’s late goal ruled out against Real Madrid in UCL 2023-24 semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Far from a Galactico, Joselu produces a galactic night for Real Madrid in the Champions League
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Esha, Manu Bhaker confirm Paris 2024 spots in women’s 25m pistol; Anish, Vijayveer book slots in men’s category
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans hosts Kolkata Knight Riders in must-win game; Toss at 7 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Champions League 2023-24: Tchouameni ‘not ruled out’ for final - Madrid coach Ancelotti
    AFP
  4. Shyaamnikhil ends 12-year wait, becomes India’s 85th GM
    PTI
  5. GT vs KKR Live Toss update, IPL 2024: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans or Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders — Who will win coin flip today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment