UEFA Champions League

Dortmund draws 0-0 with Manchester City to join it in Champions League knockout stage

Borussia Dortmund drew 0-0 with already-qualified Manchester City on Tuesday to book its spot in the Champions League knockout stage with a game to spare.

Aneesh Dey _11547
26 October, 2022 02:35 IST
Dortmund’s players celebrate after the UEFA Champions League Group G football match between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City.

Dortmund’s players celebrate after the UEFA Champions League Group G football match between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City. | Photo Credit: AFP/SASCHA SCHUERMANN

The result made sure City, on 11 points will top Group G while Dortmund, on eight, punched the second qualifying ticket, locking down the second spot ahead of third-placed Sevilla, which has five points.

The Germans were the better side with City failing to get a shot on target in the first half and top striker Erling Halaland, who had scored 86 goals in 89 matches for Dortmund until his departure in the summer, being taken off at halftime.

The visitor squandered its best chance in the 58th minute when a Riyad Mahrez penalty was saved by Dortmund's Gregor Kobel. It was the Algerian's second missed spot-kick in consecutive matches in the competition.

Sevilla, third on five points, will continue in the Europa League after beating 10-man FC Copenhagen 3-0.

