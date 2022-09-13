Champions League, HIGHLIGHTS: Viktoria Plzen 0-2 Inter Milan, Sporting CP stuns Tottenham 2-0

Starting lineups for Sporting CP vs Tottenham Hotspur out! Sporting CP: Adan – Reis, Coates, Inacio – Porro, Ugarte, Morita, Santos – Trincao, Edwards, Goncalves Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris – Romero, Dier, Davies – Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic – Son, Richarlison – Kane

Starting lineups for Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan out! Viktoria Plzen: Stanek – Havel, Hejda, Pernica, Jemelka – Kalvach, Bucha – Sykora, Vlkanova, Mosquera – Chory Inter Milan: Onana – Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni – Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Gosens – Correa, Dzeko

The second gameweek of the UEFA Champions League will start with Antonio Conte’s past and present, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan, in action in two different games.

While Tottenham has travelled to Sporting for the fixture, Czech side Viktoria Plzen will host Inter Milan at the Doosan Arena.

Form Guide:

Inter Milan will look to register its first win in the Champions League this season, after suffering a 0-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the first UCL match, and its hopes of a resurgence will surely be boosted with a 1-0 win over Torino, its last match before tonight.

Plzen has started the UCL campaign with a loss as well, but will rest its hopes of an upset on the fact that the tournament has previously given some of that before, such as FC Sheriff’s win over eventual Champion Real Madrid, last year.

Tottenham Hotspur has looked very impressive under the Italian and is unbeaten so far, this season, in seven matches. It started its Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win over Marseille and will expect something similar against Sporting CP, another team to start UCL with a win.

The Portuguese side comes into the game with three wins in a row, with the most recent being a 4-0 win over Portimonense.

⦿ Sporting CP in last 5 matches: W W W W W

Predicted Lineups:

Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan predicted XI

⦿ Viktoria Plzen: Stanek – Havel, Hejda, Pernica, Jemelka – Kalvach, Bucha – Sykora, Vlkanova, Mosquera – Bassey

⦿ Inter Milan: Onana – Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni – Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Gosens – Martinez, Dzeko

Sporting CP vs Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI

⦿ Sporting CP: Adan – Esgaio, Coates, Inacio – Porro, Ugarte, Morita, Santos – Trincao, Edwards, Goncalves

⦿ Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris – Romero, Dier, Lenglet – Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic – Son, Richarlison – Kane