Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal draw: Date, Time, Teams, Live streaming info, All you need to know

PREVIEW

It is that time of the season again when the UEFA Champions League reaches its business end.

Europe’s premier club competition has boiled down to eight teams, who will fight it out to reach the next round.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, PSG, Arsenal, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are the teams that booked their berths in this season’s UCL quarterfinals.

How did the teams reach the quarterfinals?

Defending champion Manchester City look to be in fine-tune after a dominating 6-2 win against Copenhagen FC on aggregate.

Record 14-time champion Real Madrid edged past RB Leipzig 2-1 over the two legs.

Real’s arch-rival and five-time champion Barcelona cruised past Napoli with a 4-2 aggregate win.

Atletico Madrid, the third Spanish team in this season’s UCL quarters, beat Inter Milan on penalties.

Six-time champion Bayern Munich, despite its poor domestic performance, made a thrilling comeback win against Lazio to qualify 3-1 on aggregate.

Paris Saint-Germain beat Real Sociedad 4-1 on aggregate, winning both legs.

Arsenal, which qualified for the UCL quarterfinals for the first time since the 2009-10 season, needed a penalty shootout to beat Porto after the aggregate score remained 1-1 after both the legs.

Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 against PSV in the first-leg but won the next one 2-0 to reach the last eight.

The eight teams will head into the draw not only for the quarterfinal but also for the semis. The UCL quarterfinal and semifinal draw will be ‘open’ unlike the last-16 draw which means teams can be paired against each other irrespective of their country or previous fixtures this season.

All you need to know about the telecast and live streaming of the UCL quarterfinal and semifinal draw