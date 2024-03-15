MagazineBuy Print

Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal draw: Date, Time, Teams, Live streaming info, All you need to know

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, PSG, Arsenal, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are the teams that booked their berths in this season’s UCL quarterfinals.

Published : Mar 15, 2024 07:13 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
General view of the Champions League trophy on display
General view of the Champions League trophy on display | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

General view of the Champions League trophy on display | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW

It is that time of the season again when the UEFA Champions League reaches its business end.

Europe’s premier club competition has boiled down to eight teams, who will fight it out to reach the next round.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, PSG, Arsenal, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are the teams that booked their berths in this season’s UCL quarterfinals.

How did the teams reach the quarterfinals?

Defending champion Manchester City look to be in fine-tune after a dominating 6-2 win against Copenhagen FC on aggregate.

Record 14-time champion Real Madrid edged past RB Leipzig 2-1 over the two legs.

Real’s arch-rival and five-time champion Barcelona cruised past Napoli with a 4-2 aggregate win.

Atletico Madrid, the third Spanish team in this season’s UCL quarters, beat Inter Milan on penalties.

Six-time champion Bayern Munich, despite its poor domestic performance, made a thrilling comeback win against Lazio to qualify 3-1 on aggregate.

Paris Saint-Germain beat Real Sociedad 4-1 on aggregate, winning both legs.

Arsenal, which qualified for the UCL quarterfinals for the first time since the 2009-10 season, needed a penalty shootout to beat Porto after the aggregate score remained 1-1 after both the legs.

Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 against PSV in the first-leg but won the next one 2-0 to reach the last eight.

The eight teams will head into the draw not only for the quarterfinal but also for the semis. The UCL quarterfinal and semifinal draw will be ‘open’ unlike the last-16 draw which means teams can be paired against each other irrespective of their country or previous fixtures this season. 

All you need to know about the telecast and live streaming of the UCL quarterfinal and semifinal draw

When and where is the UCL 2023-24 Quarterfinal and Semifinal draw taking place?
The Champions League quarterfinal and semifinal draw will take place at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday (March 15).
What time will the UCL 2023-24 Quarterfinal and Semifinal Draw start?
The draw is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM IST on Friday, March 15 (12 PM CET, Local Time; 11 AM GMT).
Where and how to watch the UCL 2023-24 Quarterfinal and Semifinal Draw?
Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD channels will telecast the Champions League draw in India. The draw can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
Additionally, viewers can also follow the draw on UEFA.com.

Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

