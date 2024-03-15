UEFA Champions League: All eight teams to qualify for UCL quarterfinals

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season heads into its next stage, with eight teams left in the hunt for the coveted title.

The Round-of-16 saw riveting action, with two of the eight games being decided by penalty shootouts.

Here are the eight teams to have qualified for the Champions League quarterfinal:

Arsenal (ENG)

Premier League side Arsenal entered the last-eight stage of the UCL for the first time since 2010 after it overcame Porto in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout in the Round of 16.

Mikel Arteta’s side, which is also in the hunt for the Premier League title, will look to secure its first-ever Champions League title.

Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid outlasted Inter Milan in the penalty shootout, after the two-legged tie ended 2-2, to enter the quarterfinal stage.

Atletico relied on goals from Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay in the second leg to level the tie, before goalkeeper Jan Oblak stepped up in the tiebreaker to send his side through.

Barcelona (ESP)

After stumbling to a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Barcelona hit its stride in the second leg, as it dismantled Italy’s Napoli 3-1 in the second go to qualify for the next stage of the tournament.

This was Barcelona’s first knockout win in UCL in four years, with the Catalan side last winning the title back in 2015.

Bayern Munich (GER)

German giant Bayern Munich set aside its domestic struggle -- where it is second behind a flying Bayer Leverkusen -- to enter the UCL quarterfinals, with 3-1 aggregate win against Lazio in the Round of 16.

Bayern had to rely on the goal-scoring prowess of English forward Harry Kane, as it overcame a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to beat its Italian rivals.

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Jadon Sancho made the difference for Borussia Dortmund as it edged past PSV Eindhoven in the Round of 16 to enter the UCL quarterfinals.

Sancho’s early goal set Dortmund on the way to a 2-0 win in the second leg, which capped a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Manchester City (ENG)

Defending champion Manchester City brushed aside FC Copenhagen with a pair of convincing 3-1 wins.

The reigning Premier League champion, which had six different scorers across both legs, will look to become the second side after Real Madrid to defend the UCL title.

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Kylian Mbappe scored three goals over two legs, as PSG trumped a battling Real Sociedad side 4-1 to book its seat in the UCL quarterfinal table.

Away from home in the second leg, Mbappe subdued any hopes of a Sociedad upset with a pair of early goals.

Real Madrid (ESP)

European heavyweight Real Madrid huffed and puffed its way into the UCL quarterfinal, after narrowly edging RB Leipzig in the Round of 16.

The 14-time European champion was held to a 1-1 draw in the second leg, with the Spanish side going through thanks to the 1-0 win it gathered away from home in the first leg.