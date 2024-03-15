UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Quarterfinal Draw: What is the format? Can teams from same country play each other?

The draw for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, semifinal and final will take place on Friday, March 15, 2024.

The eight teams that have progressed to the last eight of the continental competition include - Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Here are a few basic FAQs regarding the format of the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal draw:

Can two clubs from the country face each other?

From the quarterfinal stage onwards, there will be no seeding or country protection awarded to the teams. Therefore, clubs can play teams from the same country and also face teams it has previously encountered in the Group Stage of the 2023-24 edition.

How are the teams picked?

All eight teams are placed in the same bowl. The team that will be picked first will play the first leg at home. The second club drawn from the bowl will be the opponent.

This continues till all four pairings are completed.

How are the semfinal slots picked?

Four ballots, marked Winner of Quarterfinal 1 to 4 are placed in a bowl and drawn at random to decide the opponent of each Quarterfinal winner.

Where is the final being played? Who will be home team?

The final of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League will be played on June 1 at the Wembley Stadium in England. A third draw will be conducted on the night to decide the home team for the final.

When will the quarterfinal and semifinal fixtures take place?

Quarter-final first legs: 9-10 April 2024

Quarter-final second legs: 16-17 April 2024

Semi-final first legs: 30 April - 1 May 2024

Semi-final second legs: 7-8 May 2024