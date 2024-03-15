FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: India leaves for Saudi Arabia to face Afghanistan

India’s senior men’s national team, which will face Afghanistan in its away leg of the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification, left for Abha, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, March 15, 2024.

The Blue Tigers will play the Afghans on March 21, 2024, in Abha (March 22, 12.30 am IST). India’s home game against the same opponent will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on March 26, 2024.

India is currently tied on three points in Group A of the qualifiers, along with Kuwait, which is ahead on goal difference.

The Blue Tigers defeated Kuwait (1-0) in Kuwait City in their opening match of the qualifiers, before losing to Qatar (0-3) in Bhubaneswar. Qatar currently leads the group with six points.

India, under head coach Igor Stimac, will look to bring its performances back on track after a forgetful campaign in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in January, when it lost against Australia (0-2), Uzbekistan (0-3), and Syria (0-1), returning home without a point or a goal to its name.

“If you speak about the Asian Cup, it was of course a disappointment, but mostly for those who were not following us regularly. The expectations were high without any base,” said Stimac.

“That’s behind us, and I’m happy that we have more important things to do now. The focus is on getting from the second phase to the third phase of qualifying.”