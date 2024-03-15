MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Rankings: Spain retains top-spot in women’s football; USA slips to fourth

The biggest moves of all have been Puerto Rico (85th, up 18) and Solomon Islands (88th, up 21) while Mexico (31st, up 4) and Slovenia (41st, up 3) are the highest climbers in the top 50.

Published : Mar 15, 2024 14:58 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Spain's Alexia Putellas lifts the trophy after winning the Women's Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Spain won 2-0.
Spain’s Alexia Putellas lifts the trophy after winning the Women’s Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Spain won 2-0. | Photo Credit: Jose Breton
infoIcon

Spain’s Alexia Putellas lifts the trophy after winning the Women’s Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Spain won 2-0. | Photo Credit: Jose Breton

Spain, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and the UEFA Nations League 2024 winner continued to lead the FIFA World Rankings in women’s football, sitting at the top for four months now.

La Roja, which was in the middle of an off-the-field storm of controversy when Luis Rubiales, the then chief of the Spanish football federation, kissed forward Jennifer Hermoso, following the team’s victory in the World Cup final.

But the team has buried those memories to continue its menacing form, winning the Nationa League last month, beating France 2-0 in the final. It had already secured a berth in the Paris Olympic games, with a win against the Netherlands.

On the other hand, the United States Women’s National Team, the most successful team in women’s World Cup history, slipped two spots to fourth in the latest standings released the global body on Friday.

ALSO READ: Australia, Uzbekistan to host AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 and 2029

Defending European Champion and the World Cup runner-up, England, climbed to second after commanding wins against Scotland, Austria and Italy. Sarina Wiegmann’s side has scored 16 goals in the last four matches, eventually helping the Lionesses soar to second after nearly six years.

It also remains its best-ever ranking.

Mexico (31st, up 4) and Slovenia (41st, up 3) were the highest climbers in the top 50, though the biggest moves of all were further down the table. Zambia (65th, up 5), Puerto Rico (85th, up 18) and Kosovo (91st, up 9) each hit all-time highs, while Solomon Islands (88th, up 21) made the biggest jump of all, following wins over American Samoa, Fiji and Samoa.

Zambia, Puerto Rico, Kosovo and Solomon Islands all achieved their highest ever points totals, as have Spain, El Salvador, Nepal, Lebanon, Tanzania and Saudi Arabia.

