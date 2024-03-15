MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australia, Uzbekistan to host AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 and 2029

The Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA), which has hosted AFC youth events in the past, was the sole bidder for 2029 and is set to be the first Central Asian nation to host the event.

Published : Mar 15, 2024 16:10 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: The Women’s Asian Cup 2026 will be its 21st edition while Australia will host it for the second time after 2006.
Representative Image: The Women’s Asian Cup 2026 will be its 21st edition while Australia will host it for the second time after 2006. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Representative Image: The Women’s Asian Cup 2026 will be its 21st edition while Australia will host it for the second time after 2006. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia and Uzbekistan have been recommended as hosts for the 2026 and 2029 Women’s Asian Cup respectively, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday following a meeting in Tashkent.

The Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA), which has hosted AFC youth events in the past, was the sole bidder for 2029 and is set to be the first Central Asian nation to host the event.

“In 2029, we have the opportunity to further realise our ambitions to grow and expand the reach of the women’s game all across the continent,” AFC Women’s Football Committee chair Kanya Keomany said in a statement.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup that was co-hosted in Australia last year set new benchmarks and is widely regarded as the best edition in history.”

ALSO READ: Spain retains top-spot in women’s football; USA slips to fourth in latest FIFA Rankings

The recommendations have to be ratified by the AFC Executive Committee to take effect. Australia is set to host for the second time after the 2006 tournament in Adelaide.

Chairperson Ms. Keomany said: “The FIFA Women’s World Cup that was co-hosted in Australia last year set new benchmarks and is widely regarded as the best edition in history, showcasing once again the strength of women’s football in Asia.

“Australia presents the opportunities to build on the commercial appeal of the competition and engage with more fans than ever before, so I am confident that Football Australia will stage a memorable spectacle that will not only elevate the women’s game but also set the standard for future editions of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup,”  Keomany added.

Related Topics

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia, Uzbekistan to host AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 and 2029
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Quarterfinal draw live updates: Draw to begin at 4:30 pm IST; Live Streaming Info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kaylee McKeown on fire in Sydney as she warms up for Olympics
    AFP
  4. Carlsen launches Freestyle tour, India first on list
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Rankings: Spain retains top-spot in women’s football; USA slips to fourth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Australia, Uzbekistan to host AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 and 2029
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Rankings: Spain retains top-spot in women’s football; USA slips to fourth
    Team Sportstar
  3. Player relationships in same team are ‘inappropriate’, says Chelsea boss Hayes
    Reuters
  4. NWSL side Seattle Reign to retire jersey No. 15 of US soccer legend Megan Rapinoe
    AFP
  5. Madrid judge hears arguments for and against Super League
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia, Uzbekistan to host AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 and 2029
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Quarterfinal draw live updates: Draw to begin at 4:30 pm IST; Live Streaming Info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kaylee McKeown on fire in Sydney as she warms up for Olympics
    AFP
  4. Carlsen launches Freestyle tour, India first on list
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Rankings: Spain retains top-spot in women’s football; USA slips to fourth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment