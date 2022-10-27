UEFA Champions League matchday 5 results

Napoli eases to victory over Rangers and makes club history

Napoli strolled to a 3-0 win over Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday to set a club record of 12 consecutive victories in all competitions.

Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone scored twice in the first half to put Napoli well in charge against the Scottish side at the Stadio Diego Maradona, while Norwegian defender Leo Ostigard extended the lead with a thumping header from a corner in the 80th minute.

The result saw Napoli surpass its previous longest run of consecutive wins stretching back to 1986, when Maradona was its talisman.

Napoli, which had already qualified for the knockout stage, leads Group A with 15 points from five matches, three ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who it visits next week in its final group game. Rangers, which is already eliminated, is bottom with no points.

Atletico exit Champions League after dramatic 2-2 draw with Leverkusen

Atletico Madrid missed a stoppage-time penalty in a 2-2 draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday which ended its hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stage.

Also Read Champions League: Liverpool ensure knockout progress with win at Ajax

Atletico spurned the chance to win the match when Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky saved Yannick Carrasco's spot kick before Saul Niguez's follow up strike hit the crossbar.

The result ensured Porto goes into next February's knockout stage, with the Portuguese side on nine points in Group B after a 4-0 win at leaders Club Brugge, already guaranteed a top-two finish on 10 points, earlier on Wednesday.

Atletico, without a win and goalless in its previous three Champions League outings, exits the competition at the group stage for only the second time in the past 10 years.

Porto advances in Champions League

Porto advanced to the knockout phase of the Champions League when it got a 4-0 win at Group B leaders Club Brugge on Wednesday and group rival Atletico Madrid failed to beat Bayer Leverkusen.

Porto won in an early match at the Jan Breyel Stadium to move to within one point of Club Brugge in the standings and was guaranteed a top-two finish when Atletico later drew 2-2 at home to the German club to crash out of contention.

Mehdi Taremi put Porto into a first-half lead before its goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved a twice-taken penalty to deny the Belgian hosts a way back into the game early in the second half.

Evanilson, Stephen Eustaquio and Taremi added three more goals in quick succession to give Porto revenge after it lost 4-0 at home to Club Brugge in mid-September.

Porto could now go on and take top place in the group as it hosts Atletico on Tuesday while Club Brugge is away at Leverkusen.

Frankfurt back in the mix with 2-1 win over Marseille

Eintracht Frankfurt muscled its way past Olympique Marseille 2-1 on Wednesday to leave Champions League Group D wide open and maintain its chances of advancing on the final matchday next week.

The win lifted the reigning Europa League champion to seven points, one ahead of Marseille and level with Sporting. Tottenham is top on eight.

In a fiery start, Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada completed a superb passing move to put the hosts in front after three minutes.

Marseille drew level with a Matteo Guendouzi close-range volley in the 22nd but its joy lasted only five minutes after the France international lost possession, and Mario Goetze set up Randal Kolo Muani for the winner.

Frankfurt travels to Sporting next week, while Marseille hosts Tottenham. The top two teams will qualify for the Round of 16.