The second leg UEFA Champions League round of 16 will start tonight with Chelsea hosting Borussia Dortmund and Benfica playing Club Brugge at home.

Ahead of the decisive UCL fixtures, there is will be renewed chatter about the away goal rule and how it affected the dynamics of games.

Is the away goal rule still there in the Champions League?

The away goal rule, started in the Champions League (previously called European Cup) in 1956, was done away with by UEFA, the governing body of the competition in June 2021.

When was away goal rule cancelled?

The away goal rule in the Champions League was abolished on June 24, 2021.

Why was away goal rule removed?

The away goal rule in the Champions League was removed after UEFA felt it was inappropriate ‘for an away goal to carry more weight than one scored at home.’

“Taking into consideration the consistency across Europe in terms of styles of play, and many different factors which have led to a decline in home advantage, the UEFA Executive Committee has taken the correct decision in adopting the view that it is no longer appropriate for an away goal to carry more weight than one scored at home,” UEFA President Alexander Ceferin had said in a statement.

What was the away goal rule in the Champions League?

The away goal rule stated that if two teams have scored equal goals over two (home and away) legs, then the team with the greater number of goals away, would win the contest.

What were some great Champions League games when the away goal rule was in place?

Here are some examples of teams making a comeback to win with the away-goal rule working in its favour:

1. Barcelona vs AS Roma (UCL 2017-18)

One of the most significant comebacks in the Champions League, using the away goal rule has been Roma’s win over Barcelona in the 2017-18 edition of the tournament. While Barcelona was leading 4-1 after the first leg, Roma scored thrice at home, taking the aggregate score to 4-4. Since Roma had scored at Camp Nou, the Italian side progressed to the quarterfinals.

2. Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain (UCL 2018-19)

Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe has seen PSG beat Man United comfortably at Old Trafford Stadium. But in the second leg, a brace by Romelu Lukaku and a decisive spot-kick by Marcus Rashford saw the score get level at 3-3 on aggregate. However, since United had three away goals as compared to PSG’s two, the Red Devils progressed to the quarterfinals.