Chelsea overcomes Leeds 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter

Chelsea was dominant in the first half and on-loan Portuguese Joao Felix rattled the bar but it was not until the 53rd minute that Fofana put away Ben Chilwell’s corner. Fans greeted the goal - only the second scored at home in 2023 - with surprise and relief.

LONDON 04 March, 2023 22:48 IST
Chelsea’s Wesley Fofana celebrates after the win.

Chelsea’s Wesley Fofana celebrates after the win. | Photo Credit: AP

A leaping header from France defender Wesley Forfana earned Chelsea a rare goal and Premier League win against struggling Leeds United on Saturday, easing pressure on coach Graham Potter.

It was the first win since Jan. 15 for Potter’s side which was forced to defend in numbers in the second half as Leeds, which has earned only six points away from home this season, sought an equaliser.

The narrow and not entirely convincing win leaves Chelsea in 10th place but is a boost before its second leg last-16 Champions League game with Dortmund at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, when it needs to score twice to overcome a 1-0 deficit.

