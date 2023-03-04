Premier League

With the win, Arsenal restored its five-point lead over Manchester City, which had won earlier, with 63 points from 26 games. 

Reuters
04 March, 2023 22:44 IST
Arsenal's Thomas Partey and teammates celebrate after the match.

Arsenal's Thomas Partey and teammates celebrate after the match.

Arsenal survived a massive scare in its pursuit of the Premier League title as it came back from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 with a last-gasp winner from Reiss Nelson, in a rip-roaring contest in north London on Saturday.

Relegation-threatened Bournemouth scored the second-quickest Premier League goal of all time after nine seconds of play through Philip Billing, and despite Arsenal’s domination, Marcos Senesi made it 2-0 for the visitors before the hour.

But then began an Arsenal comeback that could prove a pivotal moment in the title race.

Thomas Partey prodded a shot past Bournemouth keeper Neto just past the hour mark, and eight minutes later substitute Ben White’s volley crossed the line despite Neto’s desperate dive.

With the Emirates Stadium crowd roaring their side on it appeared Bournemouth had held on for a precious point in their fight against relegation, but substitute Nelson’s sensational strike seven minutes into stoppage time sealed a remarkable win.

Arsenal restored its five-point lead over Manchester City, which had won earlier, with 63 points from 26 games. 

