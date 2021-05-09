City made to wait for Premier League title after losing at home to Chelsea

Manchester City will have to wait a little longer to be crowned Premier League champion after it was beaten 2-1 at home by Chelsea on Saturday.

City, which made nine changes for the game, could still secure the title this weekend if second-placed Manchester United loses at Aston Villa on Sunday.

MATCH CENTRE|

Raheem Sterling put City ahead in the 44th minute and within two minutes the side had a chance to double the lead from the penalty spot, but Sergio Aguero's soft chip down the middle was easily saved by Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea drew level through a low drive from Hakim Ziyech in the 63rd minute, and went on to grab a late winner through Marcos Alonso.