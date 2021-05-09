Football Football City made to wait for Premier League title after losing at home to Chelsea Marcos Alonso's stoppage-time winner saw Chelsea earn a last-gasp 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday. Reuters Manchester 09 May, 2021 00:09 IST Marcos Alonso celebrates scoring Chelsea's winner over Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday. - Getty Images Reuters Manchester 09 May, 2021 00:09 IST Manchester City will have to wait a little longer to be crowned Premier League champion after it was beaten 2-1 at home by Chelsea on Saturday.City, which made nine changes for the game, could still secure the title this weekend if second-placed Manchester United loses at Aston Villa on Sunday.MATCH CENTRE| Raheem Sterling put City ahead in the 44th minute and within two minutes the side had a chance to double the lead from the penalty spot, but Sergio Aguero's soft chip down the middle was easily saved by Edouard Mendy.Chelsea drew level through a low drive from Hakim Ziyech in the 63rd minute, and went on to grab a late winner through Marcos Alonso. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.