Chelsea cruises past Wolfsburg into women's Champions League semis

Pernille Harder scored against her former club for the second time in a week as Chelsea secured a 3-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg on Wednesday to complete a 5-1 aggregate victory in its UEFA women's Champions League quarterfinal in Budapest.

Despite holding a 2-1 lead from the first leg, Chelsea made a nervy start before two-time winner Wolfsburg conceded a penalty in the 26th minute when Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh brought down Sam Kerr inside the box.

Harder slotted the penalty into the bottom left corner, before the reigning English FA Women's Super League champion extended its advantage through Kerr shortly after.

The Australian striker took the ball on the turn before finding the bottom corner with a powerful strike past Wolfsburg goalkeeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek.

Fran Kirby added gloss to the scoreline with an 81st-minute strike as Chelsea booked a place in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League semifinals for the third time since making its competition debut in the 2015-16 season.

The result comes as a huge blow for last year's runner-up Wolfsburg, which won each of its four matches in the competition without conceding a goal on its way to the quarterfinals.

Chelsea will next face the winner of the quarterfinal tie between Bayern Munich and FC Rosengard. Bayern holds a 3-0 lead over the outfit from Sweden heading into the second leg on Thursday.