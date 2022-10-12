Football

Potter emphasizes team-first mentality as Chelsea continue winning run

Chelsea manager Graham Potter celebrates after the match.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: ALBERTO LINGRIA

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter said he had developed a good understanding with his players and that its team-first mentality was behind its winning run after it secured a 2-0 win at AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Goals from Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw Chelsea complete the double over Milan and record a fourth straight victory. After a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in its opening match and a 1-1 draw with Salzburg in Potter’s first game in charge, Chelsea now top Group E.

“It’s just a process of trying to get to know them,” Potter said.

“We had a bit of time away because of the international break but we just worked hard behind the scenes in emphasising the importance of the group, emphasising the importance of the team, how we act.

“You can see the boys have got quality. They are a responsible group, are honest and open, and I really enjoy working with them.

“It’s been a nice start for us and we need to carry on.”

Chelsea, who travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, lost right back Reece James to a knee injury in the second half and Potter said it would be 24-48 hours before it would know how serious it is. 

