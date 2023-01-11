Chelsea signs Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on loan

Chelsea has signed Portugal forward Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on a loan deal until the end of the season, both clubs said on Wednesday.

British media reported Chelsea will pay around 10 million euros ($10.75 million) for Felix. The 23-year-old has struggled for consistency this season and started seven of Atletico’s 16 league games.

Felix joined Atletico Madrid in 2019 and scored 25 goals in 96 appearances for the La Liga side.

Chelsea, under Graham Potter, is going through a torrid run of form and is now 10th in the league.

(With inputs from Reuters)