Chelsea signs Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on loan

Felix, who was part of Portugal’s World Cup side, will join Chelsea on a short-term deal, with an option for extension.

Team Sportstar
11 January, 2023 17:39 IST
Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid reacts during the LaLiga Santander match between Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona.

Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid reacts during the LaLiga Santander match between Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona. | Photo Credit: GONZALO ARROYO MORENO

Chelsea has signed Portugal forward Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on a loan deal until the end of the season, both clubs said on Wednesday.

British media reported Chelsea will pay around 10 million euros ($10.75 million) for Felix. The 23-year-old has struggled for consistency this season and started seven of Atletico’s 16 league games.

Felix joined Atletico Madrid in 2019 and scored 25 goals in 96 appearances for the La Liga side.

Chelsea, under Graham Potter, is going through a torrid run of form and is now 10th in the league.

(With inputs from Reuters)

