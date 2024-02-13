MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chelsea manager Pochettino hails ‘priceless’ Gallagher after Palace performance

The England international scored twice after Chelsea had fallen behind to Jefferson Lerma’s opener, before Enzo Fernandez’s 94th-minute goal sealed the victory.

Published : Feb 13, 2024 09:07 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Conor Gallagher of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team’s second goal against Crystal Palace.
Conor Gallagher of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team’s second goal against Crystal Palace. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Conor Gallagher of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team’s second goal against Crystal Palace. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino described midfielder Conor Gallagher as “priceless” after he helped the club rally from a goal down to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in the Premier League on Monday.

The England international scored twice after Chelsea had fallen behind to Jefferson Lerma’s opener, before Enzo Fernandez’s 94th-minute goal sealed the victory.

Gallagher, who has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the past two transfer windows, has missed only one of Chelsea’s 24 league games this season when he was sidelined due to suspension.

He has made more than 30 appearances in all competitions and Pochettino said he was a player with “great commitment” to the team.

ALSO READ | Aston Villa’s Kamara suffers ‘significant’ knee ligament injury

“Always trying to compensate every situation in an offensive and defensive situation and that is priceless to have a player like him,” he told reporters.

“I’m so happy for him and I’m so happy for the team because it’s a victory we needed, the three points.”

Chelsea, which is 10th, had lost to Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in its last two league games.

Asked about Gallagher’s future, the Argentine said: “What he told me was to stay at Chelsea. But then it’s about him and the club.

“I’m not suffering with this type of thing, he still has one year more on his contract.”

While pleased with the victory, Pochettino said Chelsea must avoid conceding early goals ahead of a run of tough fixtures including league matches against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as the League Cup final against Liverpool.

“We need to be more consistent, we need to start the game in a different way ...,” Pochettino said.

“But yes, very pleased in the end because we needed the three points and now to prepare for the next week against Manchester City. That is going to be a good test for us before we prepare the final.”

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea manager Pochettino hails ‘priceless’ Gallagher after Palace performance
    Reuters
  2. Aston Villa’s Kamara suffers ‘significant’ knee ligament injury
    Reuters
  3. ‘Saudi boos showed I said the right thing’ says Madrid’s Kroos
    AFP
  4. Real Madrid’s injury woes provide extra motivation, says Ancelotti
    Reuters
  5. Title hopeful Juventus stunned 1-0 at home by struggling Udinese
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Chelsea manager Pochettino hails ‘priceless’ Gallagher after Palace performance
    Reuters
  2. Aston Villa’s Kamara suffers ‘significant’ knee ligament injury
    Reuters
  3. ‘Saudi boos showed I said the right thing’ says Madrid’s Kroos
    AFP
  4. Real Madrid’s injury woes provide extra motivation, says Ancelotti
    Reuters
  5. Title hopeful Juventus stunned 1-0 at home by struggling Udinese
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea manager Pochettino hails ‘priceless’ Gallagher after Palace performance
    Reuters
  2. Aston Villa’s Kamara suffers ‘significant’ knee ligament injury
    Reuters
  3. ‘Saudi boos showed I said the right thing’ says Madrid’s Kroos
    AFP
  4. Real Madrid’s injury woes provide extra motivation, says Ancelotti
    Reuters
  5. Title hopeful Juventus stunned 1-0 at home by struggling Udinese
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment