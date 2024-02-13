Chelsea manager Pochettino hails ‘priceless’ Gallagher after Palace performance

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino described midfielder Conor Gallagher as “priceless” after he helped the club rally from a goal down to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in the Premier League on Monday.

The England international scored twice after Chelsea had fallen behind to Jefferson Lerma’s opener, before Enzo Fernandez’s 94th-minute goal sealed the victory.

Gallagher, who has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the past two transfer windows, has missed only one of Chelsea’s 24 league games this season when he was sidelined due to suspension.

He has made more than 30 appearances in all competitions and Pochettino said he was a player with “great commitment” to the team.

ALSO READ | Aston Villa’s Kamara suffers ‘significant’ knee ligament injury

“Always trying to compensate every situation in an offensive and defensive situation and that is priceless to have a player like him,” he told reporters.

“I’m so happy for him and I’m so happy for the team because it’s a victory we needed, the three points.”

Chelsea, which is 10th, had lost to Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in its last two league games.

Asked about Gallagher’s future, the Argentine said: “What he told me was to stay at Chelsea. But then it’s about him and the club.

“I’m not suffering with this type of thing, he still has one year more on his contract.”

While pleased with the victory, Pochettino said Chelsea must avoid conceding early goals ahead of a run of tough fixtures including league matches against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as the League Cup final against Liverpool.

“We need to be more consistent, we need to start the game in a different way ...,” Pochettino said.

“But yes, very pleased in the end because we needed the three points and now to prepare for the next week against Manchester City. That is going to be a good test for us before we prepare the final.”