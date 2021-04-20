Chelsea, Manchester City to withdraw from Super League

Chelsea and Manchster City are set to pull out of the breakaway European Super League in a major blow to the plans for a new competition to rival the Champions League.

Shortly after the BBC reported that Chelsea were preparing to quit the controversial new competition, City appeared to be following suit as the project looked to be crumbling.

Chelsea and City were among the six Premier League teams who signed up as founder members of the 12-team Super League.

READ | Guardiola says Super League format goes against principle of sport

There has been huge opposition to the plans in English football and fans celebrated in the streets around Stamford Bridge as the news was reported before the team's home game with Brighton.

Earlier on Tuesday manager Pep Guardiola said the Super League, in which 15 clubs would be permanent members, was not sport.