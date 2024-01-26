MagazineBuy Print

WSL: Chelsea signs Ramirez from Levante in world record fee

The 24-year-old, who joined Levante in 2022, has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Women’s Super League club.

Published : Jan 26, 2024 20:43 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Mayra Ramirez of Colombia.
FILE PHOTO: Mayra Ramirez of Colombia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mayra Ramirez of Colombia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chelsea has signed Colombian forward Mayra Ramirez from Levante, in what is a world record fee in women’s football, both clubs announced on Friday, with the deal worth 450,000 euros ($488,610).

The 24-year-old, who joined Levante in 2022, has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Women’s Super League club.

“The deal amounts to 450,000 euros fixed, plus 50,000 euros in variable amounts based on goals that the club expects to be met, one of which requires Ramirez to play 30 percent of the matches,” the Spanish club said.

The previous record was the 400,000 thousand euros paid by Barcelona to sign England midfielder Kiera Walsh from Manchester City in 2022.

Ramirez has made 30 appearances for Colombia and was a member of the national team which reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Chelsea, winners of the WSL for the last three seasons, are currently leading the standings, and their next game is away to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

