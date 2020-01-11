Hudson-Odoi scores first Premier League goal as Chelsea beats Burnley

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored his first Premier League goal as Chelsea shrugged off its home struggles with a 3-0 win over Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard had seen his team lose three of its past four top-flight matches on its own patch and it had an early scare when a debatable offside call denied Jeff Hendrick the opener.

However, Jorginho's 27th-minute penalty and Tammy Abraham's 15th of the season in all competitions settled nerves.

Hudson-Odoi then got in on the act and only some later wastefulness from Abraham averted a heavier defeat for Burnley, which is four points above the relegation zone in 15th having played a game more than the four sides immediately below them.

Burnley thought it was ahead in the 18th minute, but Ben Mee was flagged offside when he nodded Dwight McNeil's free-kick back across goal for Hendrick to finish.

A VAR review allowed a marginal call from the referee's assistant to stand and the visitor again had no help from the video official when Chelsea went ahead.

Although Matthew Lowton pulled his boot out of a challenge on Willian, who appeared to be anticipating contact, he still clattered into the Brazil winger and Jorginho coolly dispatched from 12 yards.

McNeil's set pieces were causing Chelsea problems, with Kepa Arrizabalaga turning a low attempt to his near post behind before Mee's header from the resulting corner was cleared off the line by Ross Barkley.

Mee's positioning might have inconvenienced Nick Pope when the Burnley goalkeeper waved Abraham's header into his net.

Pope partially atoned for that bizarre lapse with a sharp stop from Reece James, who crossed impeccably for Abraham's goal.

Lax Burnley defending allowed Hudson-Odoi to slide in Cesar Azpilicueta's cross four minutes after the restart, with a VAR check concluding Abraham did not get a flick on that would have seen the goal ruled out for offside.

Abraham misjudged to head over at the near post, having been denied by a reflex stop from Pope, who kept out a Willian piledriver and first-time Mason Mount strike inside the final 15 minutes.