England striker Lauren James scored a superb hat-trick and added an assist as Chelsea beat Liverpool 5-1 on Sunday to maintain their 100 per cent winning record and move six points clear atop the Women’s Super League.
James, who was not in the starting lineup for Wednesday’s 2-2 Champions League draw with Real Madrid, made her presence known early at Stamford Bridge with a goal in the 11th minute.
Her second was a rocket from the left side of the 18-yard box into the far corner, and she completed the hat-trick with a close-range finish in the 64th minute.
READ MORE: Hermoso says she received threats after being kissed by Rubiales
Aggie Beever-Jones and Sjoeke Nusken also scored for Chelsea, which leads Arsenal by six points but has played one game more.
Liverpool is fifth on 11 points after seven games.
The game at Stamford Bridge was Chelsea’s first at home since the announcement Emma Hayes was taking over as manager of the United States women’s team. She will leave four-times reigning WSL champions Chelsea at the end of this season.
Latest on Sportstar
- England’s Lauren James strikes hat-trick in Chelsea’s 5-1 WSL win over Liverpool
- FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: CAF standings, South Africa tops Group C, Salah hat-trick helps Egypt lead Group A
- England’s James strikes hat-trick in Chelsea’s 5-1 WSL win over Liverpool
- ATP Finals 2023: Sinner beats Medvedev, becomes first Italian man to reach summit clash at year-end championships
- EURO 2024 qualifiers points table LIVE: Wales second in Group D, Ronaldo helps Portugal top Group J
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE