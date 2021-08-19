Football Football Chelsea winger Kenedy moves to Flamengo on loan Kennedy spent the last season on loan at La Liga side Granada scoring eight goals and assisting six times. Reuters 19 August, 2021 08:41 IST FILE PHOTO: Kenedy has moved to four clubs since his arrival at Chelsea managing just 27 appearances for the Blues, wherein he has scored three goals and assisted three more. - REUTERS Reuters 19 August, 2021 08:41 IST Chelsea winger Kenedy has extended his contract at the club until June 2023 and joined Brazilian champions Flamengo on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. You guys have been asking, so we delivered! Let’s give him a warm welcome,Nation! Kenedy is Mengão’s! #CRF #FLAEnglish #fazokenedy pic.twitter.com/dlpOVaDTsD— Flamengo (@Flamengo_en) August 18, 2021 This is the fifth time Kenedy has been sent out on loan since joining Chelsea in 2015, previously having spells at Watford, Newcastle United, Getafe and Granada.The 25-year-old made 44 appearances in all competitions for Granada last season, scoring eight goals and assisting six times.ALSO READ | Roma signs striker Abraham from ChelseaEarlier on Wednesday, Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi also signed a new contract until 2023 and moved to Turkish side Besiktas on loan for the rest of the season. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :