UEFA Champions League: Teams with the most titles in Europe's top-tier club competition

Chelsea rode on Kai Havertz's goal to defeat Manchester City 1-0 and win its second Champions League title on Sunday.

Only two English clubs, Liverpool (six) and Manchester United (three), have more Champions League titles than the Blues. However, Real Madrid remains the undisputed champion of Europe with 13 titles.

The closest team to Madrid with seven titles is AC Milan - a team with with a rich European legacy but has been absent from the competition for the few seasons. However, Milan will be back in Europe's premier club competition next season as it won the Serie A this campaign.

Representing England and Germany among the heavyweights are Liverpool and Bayern Munich with six titles each.

He's a look at the detailed list of all the Champions League winners over the years.