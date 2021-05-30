Football Football UEFA Champions League: Teams with the most titles in Europe's top-tier club competition Real Madrid leads the chart with 13 Champions League titles, followed by AC Milan with seven. Liverpool and Bayern Munich with six trophies each. Team Sportstar 30 May, 2021 04:07 IST Real Madrid tops the list with 13 Champions League titles. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 30 May, 2021 04:07 IST Chelsea rode on Kai Havertz's goal to defeat Manchester City 1-0 and win its second Champions League title on Sunday.Only two English clubs, Liverpool (six) and Manchester United (three), have more Champions League titles than the Blues. However, Real Madrid remains the undisputed champion of Europe with 13 titles. RELATED| Chelsea wins Champions League final The closest team to Madrid with seven titles is AC Milan - a team with with a rich European legacy but has been absent from the competition for the few seasons. However, Milan will be back in Europe's premier club competition next season as it won the Serie A this campaign.Representing England and Germany among the heavyweights are Liverpool and Bayern Munich with six titles each.He's a look at the detailed list of all the Champions League winners over the years.TeamCountryNo of titles wonReal MadridSpain13AC MilanItaly7Bayern MunichGermany6LiverpoolEngland6BarcelonaSpain5AjaxNetherlands4Manchester UnitedEngland3Inter MilanItaly3ChelseaEngland2PortoPortugal2BenficaPortugal2JuventusItaly2Nottingham ForestEngland2CelticScotland1FeyenoordNetherlands1Aston VillaEngland1HamburgGermany1Steaua BucharestRomania1PSV EindhovenNetherlands1Red Star BelgradeSerbia1MarseilleFrance1Borussia DortmundGermany1 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.