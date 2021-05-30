Football

UEFA Champions League: Teams with the most titles in Europe's top-tier club competition

Real Madrid leads the chart with 13 Champions League titles, followed by AC Milan with seven. Liverpool and Bayern Munich with six trophies each.

30 May, 2021 04:07 IST

Real Madrid tops the list with 13 Champions League titles.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Chelsea rode on Kai Havertz's goal to defeat Manchester City 1-0 and win its second Champions League title on Sunday.

Only two English clubs, Liverpool (six) and Manchester United (three), have more Champions League titles than the Blues. However, Real Madrid remains the undisputed champion of Europe with 13 titles.

The closest team to Madrid with seven titles is AC Milan - a team with with a rich European legacy but has been absent from the competition for the few seasons. However, Milan will be back in Europe's premier club competition next season as it won the Serie A this campaign.

Representing England and Germany among the heavyweights are Liverpool and Bayern Munich with six titles each.

He's a look at the detailed list of all the Champions League winners over the years.

TeamCountryNo of titles won
Real MadridSpain13
AC MilanItaly7
Bayern MunichGermany6
LiverpoolEngland6
BarcelonaSpain5
AjaxNetherlands4
Manchester UnitedEngland3
Inter MilanItaly3
ChelseaEngland2
PortoPortugal2
BenficaPortugal2
JuventusItaly2
Nottingham ForestEngland2
CelticScotland1
FeyenoordNetherlands1
Aston VillaEngland1
HamburgGermany1
Steaua BucharestRomania1
PSV EindhovenNetherlands1
Red Star BelgradeSerbia1
MarseilleFrance1
Borussia DortmundGermany1