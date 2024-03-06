MagazineBuy Print

Kerr has our full support, says Chelsea boss Hayes after police charge forward

The club did not comment on Kerr’s case at the time but Hayes said she would be supported by her and “everyone else at Chelsea”.

Published : Mar 06, 2024 23:19 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea manager Emma Hayes before a WSL match.
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea manager Emma Hayes before a WSL match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chelsea manager Emma Hayes before a WSL match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr has the Women’s Super League club’s “full support”, manager Emma Hayes said with the Australia captain set to face trial in the UK having been accused of racially aggravated harassment of a police officer last year.

Kerr was charged on January 21, almost a year after the incident in London was alleged to have occurred. The 30-year-old pleaded not guilty via video link at Kingston Crown Court on Monday.

The club did not comment on Kerr’s case at the time but Hayes said she would be supported by her and “everyone else at Chelsea”.

“I think the first thing I want to say is Sam has our full support, she knows that. Yes it’s a difficult time for her,” Hayes told reporters.

ALSO READ | Major fire breaks out near Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium hours before match

“Of course, I can’t comment (on the case), what I can say is she has pleaded not guilty and I don’t want to do anything to jeopardise anything for Sam by speaking about it. For that reason... that’s all I am going to say on the matter.

“But she has our full support and she knows that. It’s really important I get that across, it’s something I really value. Difficult moments, tough times. That’s what my role is in this football club, to make sure I look after our people.”

British media reported Kerr’s lawyers will attempt to have the charge thrown out in a hearing next month.

Kerr, Australia’s all-time top scorer with 69 goals in 128 appearances, has been sidelined since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury at Chelsea training in January.

She has scored 99 goals in 128 matches for the London side, winning the league four times, the FA Cup three times and the League Cup twice.

