SkaSports acquires stake in Angkor Tiger FC, becomes first Indian entity to co-own ASEAN football club

Rohit Ramesh and Sudhir Menon, Directors of SkaSports Investments Private Limited have acquired a minority stake in Cambodian Premier League club Angkor Tiger Football Club, they announced via a press release on Wednesday.

The Angkor Tiger Football Club represents the city of Siem Reap, globally famous for the Angkor Wat temple and is owned by Japanese businessman and entrepreneur Akihiro Kato.

With this investment, SkaSports became the first Indian entity to have ownership of a Southeast Asian football club. This is the organization’s second major investment in the world of sports business after the acquisition of SportsCast India.

Ramesh was the owner of the now defunct Chennai City FC I-League team which managed to win the league title in the 2019 season.

“It’s a proud moment for us to be on board with Angkor Tiger FC. Along with Sudhir Menon, we achieved a lot with Chennai City FC and provided numerous opportunities to young Indian talents, who continue to shine today on the national stage,” Ramesh said.

“It is my sincere hope that we continue the process of developing young talents and see more synergies between our different football ecosystems.”

“Angkor Tiger FC represents our first foray into the global footballing ecosystem. As an Indian business entity, we look forward to working with our Cambodian and Japanese partners to achieve the club’s sporting and commercial ambitions,” Sudhir said.

“I am confident, this will open more doors for collaborations and enhanced relations between the football ecosystems in India and Cambodia, unlocking unlimited possibilities.”

“We have found partners with an ambition for the future, but also with a clear understanding of what Angkor Tiger FC stands for and the direction we must go in now and we shall strive to combine our forces to do our best,“ Kato said.