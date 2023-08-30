MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SkaSports acquires stake in Angkor Tiger FC, becomes first Indian entity to co-own ASEAN football club

The Angkor Tiger Football Club represents the city of Siem Reap, globally famous for the Angkor Wat temple and is owned by Japanese businessman and entrepreneur Mr. Akihiro Kato.

Published : Aug 30, 2023 11:04 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sudhir Menon, Director SkaSports Investments, Rohit Ramesh, Director SkaSports Investments and Akihiro Kato, Chairman Angkor Tiger Football Club, pose for a photograph after the announcement.
Sudhir Menon, Director SkaSports Investments, Rohit Ramesh, Director SkaSports Investments and Akihiro Kato, Chairman Angkor Tiger Football Club, pose for a photograph after the announcement. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Sudhir Menon, Director SkaSports Investments, Rohit Ramesh, Director SkaSports Investments and Akihiro Kato, Chairman Angkor Tiger Football Club, pose for a photograph after the announcement. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rohit Ramesh and Sudhir Menon, Directors of SkaSports Investments Private Limited have acquired a minority stake in Cambodian Premier League club Angkor Tiger Football Club, they announced via a press release on Wednesday.

The Angkor Tiger Football Club represents the city of Siem Reap, globally famous for the Angkor Wat temple and is owned by Japanese businessman and entrepreneur Akihiro Kato.

ALSO READ: Transfer deadline day 2023, All you need to know: When does window shut in Premier League, Europe, Saudi, MLS, India?

With this investment, SkaSports became the first Indian entity to have ownership of a Southeast Asian football club. This is the organization’s second major investment in the world of sports business after the acquisition of SportsCast India.

Ramesh was the owner of the now defunct Chennai City FC I-League team which managed to win the league title in the 2019 season.

“It’s a proud moment for us to be on board with Angkor Tiger FC. Along with Sudhir Menon, we achieved a lot with Chennai City FC and provided numerous opportunities to young Indian talents, who continue to shine today on the national stage,” Ramesh said.

“It is my sincere hope that we continue the process of developing young talents and see more synergies between our different football ecosystems.”

“Angkor Tiger FC represents our first foray into the global footballing ecosystem. As an Indian business entity, we look forward to working with our Cambodian and Japanese partners to achieve the club’s sporting and commercial ambitions,” Sudhir said.

“I am confident, this will open more doors for collaborations and enhanced relations between the football ecosystems in India and Cambodia, unlocking unlimited possibilities.”

“We have found partners with an ambition for the future, but also with a clear understanding of what Angkor Tiger FC stands for and the direction we must go in now and we shall strive to combine our forces to do our best,“ Kato said.

Related stories

Related Topics

I-League /

Chennai City FC /

Indian Football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal and NorthEast United condemn racism incidents during Duran Cup 2023 semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Luton Town’s Lockyer back in Wales squad after heart surgery
    Reuters
  3. Pak vs Nep, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Nepal 83/5; Haris Rauf strikes twice in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh faces Sri Lanka challenge in Pallekele; Shakib, Shanaka downplay rivalry 
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Indian sports news wrap, August 30
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Luton Town’s Lockyer back in Wales squad after heart surgery
    Reuters
  2. Frankfurt’s Kolo Muani skips training to force PSG move
    AFP
  3. Rubiales crisis hangs over UEFA ahead of gala award ceremony in Monaco
    AP
  4. Rapinoe to play final game for US in friendly against South Africa
    Reuters
  5. Arsenal signs Spain’s World Cup winner Codina from Barcelona
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal and NorthEast United condemn racism incidents during Duran Cup 2023 semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Luton Town’s Lockyer back in Wales squad after heart surgery
    Reuters
  3. Pak vs Nep, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Nepal 83/5; Haris Rauf strikes twice in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh faces Sri Lanka challenge in Pallekele; Shakib, Shanaka downplay rivalry 
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Indian sports news wrap, August 30
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment