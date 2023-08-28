ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC signs Brazilian forward Felipe Amorim on one-year deal

Hyderabad FC completed the signing of versatile Brazilian attacker Felipe da Silva Amorim, the Indian Super League club announced on Monday.

“The 32-year-old will join HFC on a one-year deal and will be a part of the squad ahead of the 2023-24 campaign,” the club said in a statetement.

Amorim becomes the fourth foreign signing of the club this summer, with Joe Knowles, Jonathan Moya and Petteri Pennanen joining the Nizams earlier. They also have a new coach, Conor Nestor, after Manolo Marquez shifted camps to join FC Goa this season.

“I am very happy to sign for Hyderabad FC,” said Amorim, after joining the club, “My aim is to bring success to this club and I am excited to be playing in the Indian Super League.”

A Brasilia-born footballer, Amorim started his football career in his home town, before joining Fluminense in 2016. He moved to Asia with Suphanburi in Thailand and has spent the last three seasons in the country, amassing close to 100 appearances in all competitions, also winning the Thai FA Cup in 2021.

“I want to pass on my experience to the younger players at the club. I also want that experience to be an example to all my teammates and hopefully, we can work hard as a team in the upcoming season,” added Amorim.

The versatile attacker who can play on either wing or through the middle, has represented Brazil U20s, has experience of the AFC Champions League, and has finished atop of his league seven different times, in five different leagues till date.

Hyderabad FC, the 2021-22 ISL Champion, bowed out of the Durand Cup in the group stages and will look to turn the tides of failure under Irish coach Nestor in the upcoming ISL season.