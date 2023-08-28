MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC signs Brazilian forward Felipe Amorim on one-year deal

Amorim becomes the fourth foreign signing of the club this summer, with Joe Knowles, Jonathan Moya and Petteri Pennanen joining the Nizams earlier.

Published : Aug 28, 2023 16:53 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The versatile attacker who can play on either wing or through the middle, has represented Brazil U20s and has experience of the AFC Champions League.
The versatile attacker who can play on either wing or through the middle, has represented Brazil U20s and has experience of the AFC Champions League. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The versatile attacker who can play on either wing or through the middle, has represented Brazil U20s and has experience of the AFC Champions League. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hyderabad FC completed the signing of versatile Brazilian attacker Felipe da Silva Amorim, the Indian Super League club announced on Monday.

“The 32-year-old will join HFC on a one-year deal and will be a part of the squad ahead of the 2023-24 campaign,” the club said in a statetement.

Amorim becomes the fourth foreign signing of the club this summer, with Joe Knowles, Jonathan Moya and Petteri Pennanen joining the Nizams earlier. They also have a new coach, Conor Nestor, after Manolo Marquez shifted camps to join FC Goa this season.

ALSO READ
Durand Cup 2023 semifinals: Lineup, schedule, streaming info

“I am very happy to sign for Hyderabad FC,” said Amorim, after joining the club, “My aim is to bring success to this club and I am excited to be playing in the Indian Super League.”

A Brasilia-born footballer, Amorim started his football career in his home town, before joining Fluminense in 2016. He moved to Asia with Suphanburi in Thailand and has spent the last three seasons in the country, amassing close to 100 appearances in all competitions, also winning the Thai FA Cup in 2021.

“I want to pass on my experience to the younger players at the club. I also want that experience to be an example to all my teammates and hopefully, we can work hard as a team in the upcoming season,” added Amorim.

ALSO READ
Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant beats Mumbai City 3-1, goes through to semifinals

The versatile attacker who can play on either wing or through the middle, has represented Brazil U20s, has experience of the AFC Champions League, and has finished atop of his league seven different times, in five different leagues till date.

Hyderabad FC, the 2021-22 ISL Champion, bowed out of the Durand Cup in the group stages and will look to turn the tides of failure under Irish coach Nestor in the upcoming ISL season.

Related stories

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Football /

Hyderabad FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC signs Brazilian forward Felipe Amorim on one-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships: Lyles, Richardson and lots of unknowns as track gets ready for Paris Olympics
    Reuters
  3. Hyderabad FC’s new coach Conor Nestor eyes fruitful partnership
    V.S. Aravind
  4. Rohit Sharma: Important to keep myself relaxed and not worry about external factors
    PTI
  5. Rubiales’ mother goes on hunger strike in Spain over ‘hunt’ on son - report
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC signs Brazilian forward Felipe Amorim on one-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  2. SAAF Championship: Zangminlun, Kharthangmaw of Sreenidi Deccan FC selected for India U-16 team
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Durand Cup 2023 semifinals: Lineup, schedule, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant beats Mumbai City 3-1, goes through to semifinals
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant HIGHLIGHTS, Durand Cup QF: MBSG wins 3-1, advances to semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC signs Brazilian forward Felipe Amorim on one-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships: Lyles, Richardson and lots of unknowns as track gets ready for Paris Olympics
    Reuters
  3. Hyderabad FC’s new coach Conor Nestor eyes fruitful partnership
    V.S. Aravind
  4. Rohit Sharma: Important to keep myself relaxed and not worry about external factors
    PTI
  5. Rubiales’ mother goes on hunger strike in Spain over ‘hunt’ on son - report
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment