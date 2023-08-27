Durand Cup 2023 semifinals: Lineup, schedule, streaming info

NorthEast United will take on East Bengal in the first semifinal on Tuesday while Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face FC Goa in the second semifinal of the Durand Cup on Thursday in Kolkata.
The semifinal lineup was completed after Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Mumbai City 3-1 in the fourth and final quarterfinal on Sunday.
The final is scheduled to be played on September 3.
Here’s the schedule for the Durand Cup 2023 semifinals:-
August 29 - NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal - Kolkata - 6PM IST
August 31 - Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa - Kolkata - 6PM IST
Where to watch Durand Cup 2023 in India?
