Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant beats Mumbai City 3-1, goes through to semifinals

Mohun Bagan Super Giant produced a nice essay of attacking football to down Mumbai City FC 3-1 in the last quarterfinal match of the 132nd Durand Cup, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday.

Egged on by a vociferous home support of around 25000, the Indian Super League champion Mohun Bagan proved its superiority over the ISL league shield winner Mumbai to book a spot in the semifinals, where it will meet FC Goa on Thursday at the same venue.

Mohun Bagan sought the attack route right from the start and was rewarded for its efforts in the ninth minute when Australian Jason Cummings was brought down by the Mumbai City goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa, who made a desperate attempt to stop the former after he got the ball through in the clear.

Cummings made no mistake from the spot as the Mariners looked for their first win against the Islanders, who had won five and drawn three in the previous eight meetings.

Mumbai City made a comeback with a goal in the 28th minute. Argentine forward Pereyra Diaz got his body in the way to guide the ball home after the Scottish attacker Greg Stewart and Spanish midfielder played a one-two inside the Mohun Bagan box to create the chance.

Mumbai City did not get enough time to plot its next move after the equaliser as Mohun Bagan re-established its dominance with Manvir Singh getting his header right on a Hugo Boumous assist in the 30th minute.

This was a fantastic reply by Mohun Bagan as Boumous got at the end of a defensive clearance following a corner and moved deep in the Mumbai City box to float the ball right on the goalmouth where Manvir out jumped his marker to send his sharp header past Lachenpa.

The Mariners were back with more intensity after the break and found another chance in the 58 th minute when Ashique raced up the left flank to set up Armando Sadiku unmarked inside the Mumbai City box. But the Albanian forward messed up his attempt with a wayward shot.

Mohun Bagan continued to press for enhancing its lead and took the match beyond the reach of its opponent with defender Anwar Ali nodding home another assist from Ashique in the 63rd minute.