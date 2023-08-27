MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India announces 23-member squad for SAFF U-16 championship

India’s men’s managed by U-16 head coach Ishfaq Ahmed will take part in the tournament set to be held in Thimpu, Bhutan, from September 1-10.

Published : Aug 27, 2023 15:47 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Indian squad in preparation for the SAFF U-16 championship.
Indian squad in preparation for the SAFF U-16 championship. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

Indian squad in preparation for the SAFF U-16 championship. | Photo Credit: AIFF

The AIFF on Sunday announced India’s U-16 squad comprising 23 members for the upcoming SAFF Championship to be played next month.

India’s men’s U-16 head coach Ishfaq Ahmed has named Rohit, Aheibam Suraj Singh and Arush Hari as goalkeepers for the tournament to be held in Thimpu, Bhutan, from September 1-10.

ALSO READ | FC Goa marches into Durand Cup 2023 semifinals after a 4-1 rout over Chennaiyin FC

Ngariyambam Abhijit, Mohammed Kaif, Yaipharemba Chingakham, Usham Thoungamba, Vumlenlal Hangshing, Chingtham Renin Singh and Karish Soram will be India’s defenders.

In the midfield, Newton Singh, Kangujam Yoihenba Meitei, Levis Zangminlun, Bobby Singh, Abdul Salha, Ngamgouhou Mate, Vishal Yadav, Manbhakupar Malngiang and Md Arbash have been named.

India’s forward line will be powered by Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Ahongshangbam Samson, Lairenjam Bharat and Aiborlang Kharthangmaw.

India has been clubbed alongside Nepal and Bangladesh in Group A, while Group B consists of Bhutan, Maldives, and Pakistan.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for semifinals.

“The training camp began in Srinagar in July with over 50 probables picked up after extensive scouting in five zones across the country — East, West, North, South, and North-east,” AIFF said.

“The final list of 23 was chosen by Ahmed after over a month of training in Srinagar,” the statement added.

Squad
Goalkeepers: Rohit, Aheibam Suraj Singh and Arush Hari.
Defenders: Ngariyambam Abhijit, Mohammed Kaif, Yaipharemba Chingakham, Usham Thoungamba, Vumlenlal Hangshing, Chingtham Renin Singh and Karish Soram.
Midfielders: Newton Singh, Kangujam Yoihenba Meitei, Levis Zangminlun, Bobby Singh, Abdul Salha, Ngamgouhou Mate, Vishal Yadav, Manbhakupar Malngiang and Md Arbash.
Forwards: Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Ahongshangbam Samson, Lairenjam Bharat and Aiborlang Kharthangmaw.

Related stories

Related Topics

SAFF Championships /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India announces 23-member squad for SAFF U-16 championship
    PTI
  2. Praggnanandhaa’s World Cup silver reaffirms Indian chess’s growing dominance
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Pakistan claims top spot in ODI rankings ahead of Asia Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Prannoy’s never-say-die attitude sets him apart, says coach Sai Dutt
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Durand Cup quarterfinal?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. India announces 23-member squad for SAFF U-16 championship
    PTI
  2. Former ref Mike Dean says Taylor ‘mate’ comment ‘blown out of context’
    Reuters
  3. Man City will adapt in Guardiola’s absence: Bernardo Silva
    Reuters
  4. Sevilla supports woman player kissed by Spanish federation boss with T-shirts before game
    AP
  5. Pulisic scores again to help Milan thrash Torino; Roma slumps to Verona loss
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India announces 23-member squad for SAFF U-16 championship
    PTI
  2. Praggnanandhaa’s World Cup silver reaffirms Indian chess’s growing dominance
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Pakistan claims top spot in ODI rankings ahead of Asia Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Prannoy’s never-say-die attitude sets him apart, says coach Sai Dutt
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Durand Cup quarterfinal?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment