Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Durand Cup quarterfinal?

The Durand Cup 2023 will have its final semifinalist when Indian Super League winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant takes on the ISL League Winner’s Shield winner Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.

The Juan Ferrando’s MBSG had to undergo some anxious moments before confirming its place in the last eight as one of the best second-placed sides.

“Mumbai City FC are preparing for the AFC Champions League and we are preparing for the AFC Cup. So for both teams, this match is going to be a good practice match,” Ferrando said.

The Spaniard, with two AFC Cup games on his mind, appeared outwitted by Emami East Bengal’s Carles Cuadrat in the Kolkata derby.

But, wins against the Bangladesh Army and Punjab FC in the tournament and then in the AFC Cup’s preliminary games, have made the derby blip a thing of the past.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC Durand Cup quarterfinal start?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC Durand Cup quarterfinal will kick off at 06:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC Durand Cup quarterfinal?

The live telecast of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC Durand Cup quarterfinal will be available on Sony Ten 2.

Where to live stream the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC Durand Cup quarterfinal?

The live stream of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC Durand Cup quarterfinal will be available on Sony Liv app.