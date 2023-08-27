Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant HIGHLIGHTS, Durand Cup QF: MBSG wins 3-1, advances to semifinals

- August 27, 2023 20:04FULL TIME: Mumbai City FC 1-3 Mohun Bagan Super Giant
Juan Ferrando’s side is into the semifinals. FC Goa will be the opponent for Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The Salt Lake Stadium bursts up into celebration as the final whistle is sounded. A clinical performance. Two goals in the first period and a third one from Anwar Ali in the second were enough for the Mariners to get past Des Buckingham & Co. The attack was complemented by the defence to make the win.
That’s it from our side. We will be back with the semifinals of the Durand Cup. Until next time, see you!
- August 27, 2023 20:0390+8’
Greg Stewart with one more shot. Chhangte gets him into the space from the left. But again, the target is missed and the chance goes begging.
- August 27, 2023 20:0290+7’
A rather desperate attempt by Greg Stewart. He takes a long range shot which way off target.
- August 27, 2023 19:5890+4’
Bipin Singh with a cross from the left which fails to meet any Mumbai City shirts and runs out of play.
- August 27, 2023 19:5890+3’
Chhangte gets a pass from Stewart in the box but he is muscled out of possession.
- August 27, 2023 19:5690+2’
Mehtab Singh’s header at the far post goes wide. The corner delivery was perfect and the defender laments the miss on his way back.
- August 27, 2023 19:5490’
Eight minutes of additional time for Mumbai City to get things level here.
- August 27, 2023 19:5388’
Mohun Bagan Super Giant brings on Kiyan Nassiri for Hugo Boumous.
- August 27, 2023 19:5287’
Gurkirat straight away into the thick of things. Puts the ball in from the left but Pereyra Diaz fails to meet it cleanly. Cleared by Anirudh Thapa.
- August 27, 2023 19:5087’
A change for Mumbai City FC. Gurkirat Singh comes in for Apuia.
- August 27, 2023 19:5085’
Stewart goes for one turn too many and Glan Martin gets the faintest of touches on the ball to put the Mumbai City FC player off his run into the box.
- August 27, 2023 19:4883’
JUST MISSED! Vikram cuts in from the left side and lets out a shot. The attempt is nches wide from the target.
- August 27, 2023 19:4682’
WIDE! Bipin Singh plays a cross from the left. Vikram cuts back to meet the ball. He is able to beat his marker but the header goes off target.
- August 27, 2023 19:4580’
CHANCE! Rahul Bheke lands up with the ball right in front of goal. It comes of a deflection and the defender is not in position to strike it cleanly. Gets a touch off a defender and goes out for a corner.
- August 27, 2023 19:4379’
Greg Stewart is able to find room to cross but again Anwar Ali denies the chance with a clearance.
- August 27, 2023 19:4278’
Apuia goes for a shot from outside the penalty area. A simple save for Kaith. Had better options to his right but goes solo.
- August 27, 2023 19:4075’
Mumbai City is builiding an attack from the right but Vikram Pratap Singh is caught offside.
A change for Mohun Bagan too. Jason Cummings is replaced by Liston Colaco.
- August 27, 2023 19:3975’
A change under the bar for Mumbai City. Lachenpa is not fit to continue and is replaced by Mohammad Nawaz.
- August 27, 2023 19:3874’
Van Nieff with a foul on Hugo Boumous as Mumbai City FC presses high in order to win the ball.
- August 27, 2023 19:3772’
Greg Stewart with an ugly push on Hector Yuste off the ball. He is lucky to not be booked on that.
- August 27, 2023 19:3571’
Apuia intercepts a pass from Boumous to win the possession for Mumbai City FC.
- August 27, 2023 19:3368’
Mumbai City FC keeper Lachenpa goes down. He looks to have pulled his hamstring muscle.
- August 27, 2023 19:3268’
A change for Mumbai City FC. Rostyn Griffiths in for Alberto Noguera.
- August 27, 2023 19:3166’
The Islanders in deep trouble here. Their chances of making it to the last four diminishing by the minute. Can they pull level from here?
- August 27, 2023 19:3064’
There is a change for Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Sahal Abdul Samad is replaced by Glan Martins.
- August 27, 2023 19:2863’ MCFC 1-3 MBSG - Anwar Ali
Mohun Bagan doubles its lead. Anwar Ali heads home a cross from Ashique Kuruniyan. Manvir Singh keeps the ball on the right flank after the corner is cleared. Kuruniyan arrives in support and puts in a cross. Anwar Ali makes no mistake in putting it into the bottom right corner.
- August 27, 2023 19:2662’
Kuruniyan with another entry into the box. He crosses along the ground which ends up winning a corner for MBSG.
- August 27, 2023 19:2561’
Chhangte runs into space on the left flank and gets the ball. He crosses but Vishal Kaith gathers the ball without any trouble.
- August 27, 2023 19:2460’
Mumbai City FC with a spell of possession in the opposition half. No space on offer though and the Islanders are forced to play the ball back.
- August 27, 2023 19:2358’
Sadiku has his head in his hands. WHAT A MISS! Ashique surges forward and steals the ball away from Vikram Pratap Singh. A simple square ball to Sadiku who chips it over the goal.
- August 27, 2023 19:2155’
PENALTY APPEALS! Greg Stewart appears to have been tripped in the penalty area by Anwar Ali who tackled from behind. It was a clear penalty but the referee waives away the appeals. A yellow card for Pereyra for dissent is double whammy for Mumbai.
- August 27, 2023 19:1954’
INCHES WIDE! Greg Stewart is found in space on the top of the penalty area. He launches a curler with his left but misses the far post by a whisker.
- August 27, 2023 19:1854’
Manvir Singh plays a long ball for Cummings but Rahul Bheke heads it to his keeper to avert any danger.
- August 27, 2023 19:1752’
Greg Stewart again tries to launch a shot from a free kick which is at a long distance from the goal. Goes wide of the right post.
- August 27, 2023 19:1651’
CLEARED! Bipin Singh enters the final third and crosses the ball. Anwar Ali stands tall and clears it away with his head.
- August 27, 2023 19:1550’
Chhangte is back on his feet and looks set to continue with the match.
- August 27, 2023 19:1449’
Lallianzuala Chhangte goes down in the midfield. The play is stopped for the player to receive treatment.
There is also a booking for Ashique Kuruniyan for a tackle on Chhangte.
- August 27, 2023 19:1348’
Cummings finds Manvir inside the box but the latter is offside and the flag goes up.
- August 27, 2023 19:1147’
A scrappy start to the second half as both teams squander possession on multiple occasions.
- August 27, 2023 19:0946’
Mohun Bagan Super Giant gets the ball rolling for the second half.
- August 27, 2023 19:09One change for Mumbai City FC
Des Buckingham decides to bring on Vikram Pratap Singh in place of Akash Mishra.
- August 27, 2023 19:07Back for the second half
The teams are retruning to the pitch for the second half.
- August 27, 2023 18:54HALF TIME: Mumbai City FC 1-2 Mohun Bagan Super Giant
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant camp is pretty upset. The team was on a counter attack and had a massive chance when the referee blew the whistle. But the half is up and the contest has lived up to the expectations. It has been fairly competitive and MBSG goes into the break with its noses in front. It started off by a penaly from Jason Cummings. Mumbai City pulled level courtesy of Jorge Pereyra Diaz but Manvir Singh ensured Mohun Bagan has the lead at the break with his headed finish.
- August 27, 2023 18:5245+6’
Chhangte makes a run down the right and enters the penalty area. He crosses but the ball is cleared by Thapa.
- August 27, 2023 18:5145+5’
Subhasish makes a run into the Mumbai half but he is crowded out and loses the ball.
- August 27, 2023 18:4945+3’
SHOT! Mumbai City has a free kick. Greg Stewart takes a shot along the ground. Vishal Kaith gets in line with the shot as it goes through the wall and collects it.
- August 27, 2023 18:4845+1’
The assistant referee signals for six minutes of added time.
- August 27, 2023 18:4645’
CHANCE! Apuia loses the ball near his penalty area. Manvir gets to the lose ball, dashes forward, beats Van Nieff and takes a shot. The left-footed attempt misses the top left corner.
That could have been a costly error from but Manvir cannot test the keeper on that occasion.
- August 27, 2023 18:4544’
Mohun Bagan Super Giant in ful control of the ball. No real attempt from Mumbai City either to get the ball back.
- August 27, 2023 18:4241’
Greg Stewart is brought down with a push by Sadiku as he tries to venture into the box. The referee however does not give a foul. The play is stopped as both players stay down after the collision.
- August 27, 2023 18:4039’
Boumous with the set piece delivery but the Mumbai City FC custodian parries it out of the penalty area.
- August 27, 2023 18:3938’
Boumous cuts to his right on the left flank and crosses. Mehtab Singh gets in the way and gives away a corner.
- August 27, 2023 18:3837’
A slow spell of play as Mohun Bagan happy to knock the ball around in its own half.
- August 27, 2023 18:3635’
CHANCE! Mumbai City FC has a corner. Stewart sends it in from the left and Mehtab Singh ends up taking a shot from the right side of goal. Hits the side netting.
- August 27, 2023 18:3534’
Appeals for penalty from Mumbai City. Stewart crosses from the left and Pereyra Diaz thinks he has been pulled to the ground by Hector Yuste. The referee denies it.
- August 27, 2023 18:3332’
Juan Ferrando still with a serious expression. But that must be just on the outside. Inside, though he would be delighted to have pulled ahead again.
- August 27, 2023 18:3130’ MCFC 1-2 MBSG - Manvir Singh
Manvir Singh puts Mohun Bagan Super Giant back ahead! What an answer by the home team. Boumous floats the ball in from the left side after a corner clearance. Manvir towers over the marker and sends it past Lachenpa.
- August 27, 2023 18:3028’ MCFC 1-1 MBSG - Jorge Pereyra Diaz
Mumbai City FC draws level! That was a sloppy goal. Stewart and Noguera play a one-two move in the left side of the box. Noguera crosses which should have been collected by Kaith. Instead, he loses the control and the ball creeps into the goal off Pereyra Diaz’s chest.
- August 27, 2023 18:2727’
OFFSIDE! Bipin Singh again makes the error of not timing the run. He is found in behind by Greg Stewart but the assitant raises his flag.
- August 27, 2023 18:2625’
Boumous and Ashique combine again for Mohun Bagan but the cross in from the latter is blocked.
- August 27, 2023 18:2523’
Jorge Pereyra Diaz with a run in behind. Bipin Singh’s pass is timed to perfection. Diaz takes it on the chest and moves into the box. His shot is weak and Kaith collects it.
- August 27, 2023 18:2423’
Subhasish Bose nearly hands the ball to Mumbai City in his own half with a heavy first touch. The ball is cleared in time and the danger is averted.
- August 27, 2023 18:2221’
Mumbai City with another attack. Chhangte puts in the ball but Subhasish Bose is in place to head it clear.
- August 27, 2023 18:2120’
Rahul Bheke takes an audacious shot at goal from a long distance. No control on the shot and the ball flies way over the goal.
- August 27, 2023 18:2019’
MBSG’s Ashique tries to take on Rahul Bheke just outside the penalty area but the Mumbai City holds his head and intercepts the ball off him.
- August 27, 2023 18:1918’
Bipin Singh gets in behind to receive a through ball. He puts in a low cross too but is judged offside.
- August 27, 2023 18:1817’
Rahul Bheke with a cross in from the right flank which is cleared by Hector Yuste.
- August 27, 2023 18:1716’
A first real venture in attack for Mumbai. The side gets a corner and though the initial ball is cleared, Chhangte has the chance to cross it in again. The ball has too much weight and flies past the far post.
- August 27, 2023 18:1513’
Almost for Mohun Bagan! Boumous delivers the free kick into the box. Lachenpa comes out of his line to collect it but loses it off his hands. Thankfully for the custodian, there is a defender to clear the ball away.
- August 27, 2023 18:1312’
A yellow card for Rahul Bheke. Mohun Bagan breaks on a swift counter and Cummings releases Ashique on the left wing. Bheke goes for the tackle but only to foul the left back.
- August 27, 2023 18:1211’
The goal might have sprung the Mumbai team into action. The play has been in the MBSG half for the last two minutes with the Islanders taking hold of the ball.
- August 27, 2023 18:1110'
The early dominance paying dividends for the Mariners. They have struck the first blow in the crunch contest.
- August 27, 2023 18:099’ MCFC 0-1 MBSG - Jason Cummings
Nails it in! The home team has the lead! Cummings puts the ball to the top left corner. Lachenpa gets the direction right but there is too much power on that shot for him to stop it.
- August 27, 2023 18:077’
A penalty for Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Jason Cummings is brought down by Lachenpa as he tries to get to a through ball in behind. The referee takes no time to point to the spot.
- August 27, 2023 18:076’
Noguera has the ball in the opponent half but he loses it and the possession is back with Mohun Bagan.
- August 27, 2023 18:065’
Bheke thwarts a one-two move from Mohun Bagan on the left flank. A timely clearance!
- August 27, 2023 18:043’
Mohun Bagan with control on the ball early on. Mumbai though ensuring there is no space in the final third for a real attack.
- August 27, 2023 18:032’
Boumous does well to collect a pass from keeper Kaith but his subsequent pass to the left side of the pitch is let away for a Mumbai throw in.
- August 27, 2023 18:021’
Mohun Bagan wins the ball in the first minute. Boumous gets the ball on the left but his pass to the centre is cut off.
- August 27, 2023 18:001’
Here wo go! Mumbai City FC with the ball to start the game.
- August 27, 2023 17:55Out walk the players
The two teams make their way through the tunnel and come out on the pitch. Moments away from kick off!
- August 27, 2023 17:50Who does the winner face in the semifinals?
There is just one spot left in the last four of the Durand Cup. The winner today will take on FC Goa, which defeated Chennaiyin FC by a comprehensive margin on Saturday.
- August 27, 2023 17:44Durand Cup quarterfinals results so far
NorthEast United 1-0 Indian Army
East Bengal 2-1 Gokulam Kerala
FC Goa 4-1 Chennaiyin FC
- August 27, 2023 17:40A landmark day for Lallianzuala Chhangte
- August 27, 2023 17:35Mumbai City FC - Results
beat Mohammedan FC 3-1
beat Jamshedpur FC 5-0
beat Indian Navy 4-0
- August 27, 2023 17:31Mohun Bagan Super Giant - Results
beat Bangladesh Army 5-0
beat Punjab FC 2-0
lost to East Bengal 0-1
- August 27, 2023 17:25Starting XIs
Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Yoell Van Nieff, Akash Mishta, Apuia Ralte, Greg Stewart, Alberto Noguera, Lz Chhnagte, Bipin Singh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Vishal Kaith, Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Jason Cummings, Armando Sadiku.
- August 27, 2023 17:15Mohun Bagan Super Giant Playing XI
- August 27, 2023 17:09Mumbai City FC Playing XI
- August 27, 2023 17:07The arrival!
Mohun Bagan Super Giant players are at the stadium for the big match.
- August 27, 2023 16:53PREVIEW
The Durand Cup 2023 will have its final semifinalist when Indian Super League winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant takes on the ISL League Winner’s Shield winner Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.
The Juan Ferrando’s MBSG had to undergo some anxious moments before confirming its place in the last eight as one of the best second-placed sides.
FULL PREVIEW:
- August 27, 2023 16:42LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC Durand Cup quarterfinal start?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC Durand Cup quarterfinal will kick off at 06:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC Durand Cup quarterfinal?
The live telecast of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC Durand Cup quarterfinal will be available on Sony Ten 2.
Where to live stream the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC Durand Cup quarterfinal?
The live stream of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC Durand Cup quarterfinal will be available on Sony Liv app.
