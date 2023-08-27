Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant HIGHLIGHTS, Durand Cup QF: MBSG wins 3-1, advances to semifinals

FULL TIME: Mumbai City FC 1-3 Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Juan Ferrando’s side is into the semifinals. FC Goa will be the opponent for Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The Salt Lake Stadium bursts up into celebration as the final whistle is sounded. A clinical performance. Two goals in the first period and a third one from Anwar Ali in the second were enough for the Mariners to get past Des Buckingham & Co. The attack was complemented by the defence to make the win.

That’s it from our side. We will be back with the semifinals of the Durand Cup. Until next time, see you!