MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ronaldo hat-trick, Mane brace guides Al Nassr to 5-0 win against Al Fateh

A Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick and a brace by Sadio Mane led Al Nassr to its first league win of the season as it clinched a 5-0 win against Al Fateh at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium on Saturday.

Published : Aug 26, 2023 01:48 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo (L) scored a hat-trick while Sadio Mane grabbed a brace in their team’s 5-0 win.
Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo (L) scored a hat-trick while Sadio Mane grabbed a brace in their team’s 5-0 win. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo (L) scored a hat-trick while Sadio Mane grabbed a brace in their team’s 5-0 win. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

A Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick and a brace by Sadio Mane led Al Nassr to its first league win of the season as it clinched a 5-0 win against Al Fateh at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium on Saturday.

Al Nassr started on the frontfoot, enjoying early possession and took 27 minutes to open the scoring. Ronaldo and Mane combined as the Al Nassr found Mane with an exquisite flick that sent Mane through on goal. One-on-one with Al Fateh goalkeeper Jacob Rinne, Mane kept his cool to dink the ball into the net.

Luis Castro’s men grabbed its second of the night in the 38th minute. This time, it was Ronaldo’s turn to find the net. Sultan Al-Ghannam delivered an accurate cross from the right flank, and Ronaldo had all the time and space to head the ball into the net and score his first league goal of the season.

FAT 0-5 NAS highlights, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo hat-trick, Mane brace leads Al Nassr to first league win of the season

Ending the first half-half on a positive note, Al Nassr started the second like it ended the first, making continuous inroads into the Al Fateh final third.

The pressure paid off, and in the 55th minute, Ronaldo grabbed his second of the night courtesy of a well-worked-out attacking move by Al Nassr. Marcelo Brozovic spotted Abdulrahman Ghareeb’s run. The Croatian found Ghareeb with an accurate aerial through-ball, and suddenly, Ghareeb was through on goal. Seeing the danger, Rinne rushed out to narrow the angle, but the Al-Nassr winger chose the unselfish route, squaring the ball to his captain, as Ronaldo slotted the ball inside the net with the simplest of finishes.

Lucas Zelarayán came close to pulling one back for Al Fateh in the 80th minute but saw his shot thunder off the post and come back into play. Before Al Fateh knew it, Al Nassr broke into a swift counter-attack.

Also Read: AFC Cup 2023-24: When are Mohun Bagan SG and Odisha FC playing in Asia?

Ronaldo carried the ball a long way, before spreading it to Ghareeb on the left. Ghareeb had a look up and spotted Mane in the middle and picked out the Senegalese with a pinpoint cross. Mane went for a looping header and found the net to grab his brace and score Al Nassr’s fourth in the 81st minute.

Feras Al-Buraikan had another opportunity to score a consolation goal for Al Fateh but could not convert from point-blank in the 85th minute.

If that wasn’t frustrating enough, Ronaldo punished Al Fateh, once again in the sixth minute of second-half added time after tapping the ball inside the net from Nawaf Boushal’s pullback to clinch his hat-trick and bag a fifth for Al Nassr.

With this win, Al Nassr climbs to 10th place in the league standings with three points in the same number of matches.

Related stories

Related Topics

Saudi Pro League /

Al Nassr /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Sadio Mane

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships: Germany’s Neugebauer emerges as surprise decathlon leader after five events
    Reuters
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Japan’s Kitaguchi takes javelin gold with her last throw
    Reuters
  3. Ronaldo hat-trick, Mane brace guides Al Nassr to 5-0 win against Al Fateh
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Rojas claims fourth straight triple jump title with last attempt
    Reuters
  5. Video - World Athletics Championships 2023: Lyles completes sprint double with third straight world 200m title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ronaldo hat-trick, Mane brace guides Al Nassr to 5-0 win against Al Fateh
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain women’s team refuses to play until Rubiales is removed
    Reuters
  3. Arteta wants Saudi transfer window to shut in line with Europe
    AFP
  4. FAT 0-5 NAS highlights, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo hat-trick, Mane brace leads Al Nassr to first league win of the season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who is the bodyguard of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami? Yassine Chueko, an ex-Navy Seal and MMA fighter
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships: Germany’s Neugebauer emerges as surprise decathlon leader after five events
    Reuters
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Japan’s Kitaguchi takes javelin gold with her last throw
    Reuters
  3. Ronaldo hat-trick, Mane brace guides Al Nassr to 5-0 win against Al Fateh
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Rojas claims fourth straight triple jump title with last attempt
    Reuters
  5. Video - World Athletics Championships 2023: Lyles completes sprint double with third straight world 200m title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment