Latest issue of Sportstar

Al Fateh vs Al Nassr LIVE score, FAT 0-0 NAS, Saudi Pro League: Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST; Ronaldo, Mane start, Laporte, Otavio make debut

FAT vs NAS: Follow live updates from the Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh and Al Nassr from the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium.

Updated : Aug 25, 2023 23:30 IST

Team Sportstar
Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, however, has had a disappointing start to its Saudi Pro League campaign with two defeats in two matches, which keeps the club in 16th position.
Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, however, has had a disappointing start to its Saudi Pro League campaign with two defeats in two matches, which keeps the club in 16th position. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, however, has had a disappointing start to its Saudi Pro League campaign with two defeats in two matches, which keeps the club in 16th position. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh and Al Nassr from the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium.
  • August 25, 2023 23:30
    Kick-off!

    The Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh and Al Nassr kicks-off at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium in Al-Hasa.

    The weather is at a challenging 40 degree Celsius.

  • August 25, 2023 23:08
    Head-to-head record!

    Played: 19


    Al Nassr wins: 12


    Draws: 5


    Al Fateh wins: 2

  • August 25, 2023 22:36
    Al Fateh starting lineup!

  • August 25, 2023 22:27
    Al Nassr starting lineup!
  • August 25, 2023 22:22
    Predicted lineups!

    Al Fateh possible starting lineup: Rinne; Al Yousif, Denayer, Lajami, Al Zubaidi; Petros, Bendebka; Tello, Zelarayan, Batna; Al Brikan


    Al-Nassr possible starting lineup: Al Aqidi; Konan, Al Fatil, Al Amri, Al Ghannam; Fofana, Brozovic; Otavio, Talisca, Mane; Ronaldo

  • August 25, 2023 22:05
    Preview

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will clash against Al Fateh in a Saudi Pro League match at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium on Friday.

    Al Fateh is unbeaten in the season till now, with one win and a draw in two matches, which keeps it in sixth place with four points.

    Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, however, has had a disappointing start to its Saudi Pro League campaign with two defeats in two matches, which keeps the club in 16th position.


    Kickoff, live telecast and streaming details


    When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh and Al Nassr?


    The Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh and Al Nassr will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium in Al-Hasa.


    Where can I watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh and Al Nassr?


    The Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh and Al Nassr can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website. The match will also be telecast live across the Sony Sports network.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
