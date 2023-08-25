Al Fateh vs Al Nassr LIVE score, FAT 0-0 NAS, Saudi Pro League: Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST; Ronaldo, Mane start, Laporte, Otavio make debut

Preview

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will clash against Al Fateh in a Saudi Pro League match at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium on Friday.

Al Fateh is unbeaten in the season till now, with one win and a draw in two matches, which keeps it in sixth place with four points.

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, however, has had a disappointing start to its Saudi Pro League campaign with two defeats in two matches, which keeps the club in 16th position.

Kickoff, live telecast and streaming details

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh and Al Nassr?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh and Al Nassr will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium in Al-Hasa.

Where can I watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh and Al Nassr?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh and Al Nassr can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website. The match will also be telecast live across the Sony Sports network.