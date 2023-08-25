Spain women’s team refuses to play until Rubiales is removed

Dozens of members of the Spanish women’s national team said on Friday they would not play any matches for the country until football federation chief Luis Rubiales is removed from his job in a scandal over kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain’s World Cup victory.
Rubiales refused to quit earlier on Friday, fuelling anger among players and government ministers who decried his actions as unacceptable misogynist behaviour.
A total of 56 players, including Hermoso and all of the cup-winning 23-strong side, signed a joint statement sent via their FUTPRO union demanding the removal of the federation leadership.
