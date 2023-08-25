Iker Casillas on Rubiales’ controversy: We should spend time talking about our girls and their achievement

Former Spain international and World Cup-winning captain Iker Casillas said the focus should be on the Spanish women’s team who lifted the World Cup title for the first time in the country’s history but suggested that the historic moment is being overshadowed by the controversy surrounding federation president Luis Rubiales’, in a social media post.

“We should spend these 5 days talking about our girls! Of the joy they gave us all! To boast of a title that we did not have in women’s football but...,” Casillas wrote on social media.

Rubiales was widely criticised after he forcibly kissed Spanish player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the post-final celebrations, and was also seen grabbing his crotch while committing the act.

Players like Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí Conca spoke in support of their teammate Hermoso, criticising the shameful behaviour of Rubiales.

Barcelona released a statement on Friday in which it labelled Rubiales’ conduct “improper and unfortunate”.

FIFA has opened an internal investigation regarding the matter as the Spanish football chief declined to tender his resignation.

Rubiales instead, gave a speech and insisted that he would fight for his job, claiming he was the target of an attempted “public assassination”.