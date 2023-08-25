MagazineBuy Print

Iker Casillas on Rubiales’ controversy: We should spend time talking about our girls and their achievement

Rubiales was widely criticised after he forcibly kissed Spanish player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the post-final celebrations, and he was also seen grabbing his crotch while committing the act.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 23:10 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Former Spain international and World Cup-winning captain, Iker Casillas.
Former Spain international and World Cup-winning captain, Iker Casillas.
infoIcon

Former Spain international and World Cup-winning captain, Iker Casillas. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former Spain international and World Cup-winning captain Iker Casillas said the focus should be on the Spanish women’s team who lifted the World Cup title for the first time in the country’s history but suggested that the historic moment is being overshadowed by the controversy surrounding federation president Luis Rubiales’, in a social media post.

“We should spend these 5 days talking about our girls! Of the joy they gave us all! To boast of a title that we did not have in women’s football but...,” Casillas wrote on social media.

Also Read: Alexia Putellas joins Spanish teammates to condemn RFEF chief on Rubiales-Hermoso scandal

Rubiales was widely criticised after he forcibly kissed Spanish player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the post-final celebrations, and was also seen grabbing his crotch while committing the act.

Players like Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí Conca spoke in support of their teammate Hermoso, criticising the shameful behaviour of Rubiales.

Barcelona released a statement on Friday in which it labelled Rubiales’ conduct “improper and unfortunate”.

FIFA has opened an internal investigation regarding the matter as the Spanish football chief declined to tender his resignation.

Rubiales instead, gave a speech and insisted that he would fight for his job, claiming he was the target of an attempted “public assassination”.

Luis Rubiales /

Iker Casillas /

FIFA Women's World Cup

