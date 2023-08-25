Spaniard Arteta gives injury update of Jesus but keeps mum on the Rubiales scandal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta clarified that Gabriel Jesus will be available for selection in their next game against Fulham in the Premier League.

“It was a big blow for him after the preseason that he had to have another surgery,” Arteta told reporters on Friday. “But he is looking sharp and he trained the full week really well. So, he’s ready to go.”

The former Manchester City forward was sidelined before the Emirates Cup clash against Monaco, which Arsenal won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in north London.

ALSO READ: Odegaard says players must adapt to new rules after Tomiyasu red card

“It is a big blow because we had him back to his best, especially the way he played against Barcelona [in Los Angeles last Wednesday], and he was in good condition and we lost him,” Arteta had said during the pre-season.

“But he has been feeling some discomfort in the last few weeks and we had to look at it, we had to make a decision and the best one is to protect the player and get him back as quickly as possible so we decided to do it.”

Arsenal had dominated in the major part of the Premier League last season but failed to maintain its lead in the end as Man City started its treble-hunt for the league title.

No comments on Rubiales scandal

Arteta, a former Spain under-21 international, was also asked about his take on the controversy surrounding the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales.

“I don’t have the full details, I’m sorry. So, I cannot comment on what happened today,” Arteta told the reporters on Friday, “But it is sad that this is happening while everybody should be celebrating and be extremely proud of what they’ve done.”

Rubiales had kissed Spanish women’s team player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the medal distribution ceremony after the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final, which the Spaniards won 1-0 against England.

Later, the player revealed that the incident was not a consensual one – something denied by Rubiales, who had stuck to his position that he would not resign from his post in the Spanish FA.

RELATED: Alexia Putellas joins Spanish teammates to condemn RFEF chief on Rubiales-Hermoso scandal

Meanwhile, former Arsenal and Spain full-back Hector Bellerin took to social media to condemn the RFEF chief on the issue.

“It’s a real shame what’s happening. From presenting our country with such vulgarity, to distorting statements of the victim and above having the courage to blame her to victimise herself for having committed abuse, these are facts of which no one can go unpunished,” he wrote in his Instagram story.

“Football is a social tool to move forward and progress, machism should have no place in this system. The narcissist never believes they have made a mistake, they are able to lie, manipulate the truth and make the victim guilty in order to retain their power over others,” he added.