Odegaard says players must adapt to new rules after Tomiyasu red card

Premier League referees are under instruction to clamp down on time-wasting, although Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said after a stopwatch may be needed to ensure consistency.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 17:18 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu reacts after being sent off by referee David Coote on Monday.
Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu reacts after being sent off by referee David Coote on Monday. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu reacts after being sent off by referee David Coote on Monday. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard believes players will have little choice but to adapt to new Premier League rules even if the initial yellow card that led to teammate Takehiro Tomiyasu being sent off against Crystal Palace was “harsh”.

The Gunners won 1-0 away to their London rival on Monday but had to play the final quarter of the match at Selhurst Park down to 10 men after Japan defender Tomiyasu was dismissed.

He received a second yellow card for a relatively minor foul on Jordan Ayew just seven minutes after being booked for wasting time at a throw-in.

Premier League referees are under instruction to clamp down on time-wasting, although Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said after Monday’s match a stopwatch may be needed to ensure consistency in decision-making.

Odegaard, who scored the only goal of the game with a penalty after Eddie Nketiah had been tripped by Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, said it would take time for players to adjust.

“I don’t know if it’s difficult but it’s new rules so we have to adapt,” he said.

“The first yellow card was harsh, I don’t think he (Tomiyasu) was trying to take a lot of time, he just didn’t have anyone to play to. It’s a bit tricky but we have to adapt. That’s the reality, we can’t do anything else.

ALSO READ
Arsenal hangs on to beat Crystal Palace 1-0 after Odegaard’s penalty

“It’s easier to get yellow cards now so you have to be careful and that goes for me as well.”

He added: “It’s something to have in mind but I don’t think we should think too much about the rules. We should stay focused on the game.”

Arsenal is one of just three teams to have won both of its opening two games at the start of the new season.

Odegaard, asked if winning was more important than performances at this stage of the season, replied: “It’s crucial. The start of the season is always tricky, it takes a bit of time before everyone finds their rhythm and their top form.

“So, it’s crucial to still get the three points and build on it from there. I’m very happy to win and I’m sure we’ll get better and better with every game.

“It was difficult, we had to dig deep and fight for it. When you come here you have to be able to suffer and we knew that before the game. We did that brilliantly and we deserved the three points.”

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
