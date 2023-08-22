MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Man City reaches agreement to sign Jeremy Doku, finds replacement for Riyad Mahrez

The 21-year-old Doku is a fast and skilful winger who has played for Rennes since 2020. Before that, he was at Anderlecht.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 09:26 IST , MANCHESTER, England - 1 MIN READ

AP
Jeremy Doku is all set to play for Manchester City after inking a deal.
Jeremy Doku is all set to play for Manchester City after inking a deal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jeremy Doku is all set to play for Manchester City after inking a deal. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester City looks to have found a replacement for Riyad Mahrez with only a few days left in Europe’s summer transfer window.

City and French team Rennes have reportedly reached an agreement on a fee for the transfer of Belgium winger Jeremy Doku, who will cost the English and European champions 65 million euros ($71 million) if he passes a medical examination.

Neither club has commented officially about the potential transfer.

Barcelona’s U.S. defender Dest joins PSV on loan

The 21-year-old Doku is a fast and skilful winger who has played for Rennes since 2020. Before that, he was at Anderlecht.

City has been searching for an extra attacker to add to the squad after selling Mahrez to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ahli last month.

Defender Josko Gvardiol and midfielder Mateo Kovacic are City’s two signings so far in this transfer window.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Jeremy Doku /

Riyad Mahrez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man City reaches agreement to sign Jeremy Doku, finds replacement for Riyad Mahrez
    AP
  2. Simona Halep dropped from U.S. Open field with doping suspension
    AP
  3. Arsenal hangs on to beat Crystal Palace 1-0 after Odegaard’s penalty
    AP
  4. Spanish League: Sevilla loses to Alaves, suffers second straight defeat
    AP
  5. Pulisic stars on Serie A debut, scores stunning goal to help Milan win
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Man City reaches agreement to sign Jeremy Doku, finds replacement for Riyad Mahrez
    AP
  2. Spanish League: Sevilla loses to Alaves, suffers second straight defeat
    AP
  3. Arsenal hangs on to beat Crystal Palace 1-0 after Odegaard’s penalty
    AP
  4. Pulisic stars on Serie A debut, scores stunning goal to help Milan win
    AP
  5. Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC LIVE streaming info: Where to watch Durand Cup 2023 match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man City reaches agreement to sign Jeremy Doku, finds replacement for Riyad Mahrez
    AP
  2. Simona Halep dropped from U.S. Open field with doping suspension
    AP
  3. Arsenal hangs on to beat Crystal Palace 1-0 after Odegaard’s penalty
    AP
  4. Spanish League: Sevilla loses to Alaves, suffers second straight defeat
    AP
  5. Pulisic stars on Serie A debut, scores stunning goal to help Milan win
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment