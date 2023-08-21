MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barcelona’s U.S. defender Dest joins PSV on loan

The Dutch club has an option to make the transfer permanent and Barca would receive a percentage of any future sale of the player.

Published : Aug 21, 2023 17:18 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Sergiño Dest of FC Barcelona waves the supporters during the presentation prior to the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on August 08, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.
Sergiño Dest of FC Barcelona waves the supporters during the presentation prior to the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on August 08, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sergiño Dest of FC Barcelona waves the supporters during the presentation prior to the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on August 08, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona’s United States defender Sergino Dest has joined PSV Eindhoven on loan until the end of June 2024, the LaLiga club announced on Monday.

The Dutch club has an option to make the transfer permanent and Barca would receive a percentage of any future sale of the player.

The 22-year-old signed for Barcelona in 2020 for 21 million euros ($22.87 million) from Ajax Amsterdam. He made 51 league appearances for Barca in his first two seasons but spent last term on loan at AC Milan.

ALSO READ: Barcelona gets late goals to win first official match at its temporary new home

The Dutch-born American had a disappointing time at the Italian club, making just eight Serie A appearances before returning to Spain.

Dest made 72 appearances for Barça, 56 as a starting player, scoring three times in the two years he spent as part of the first team.

He will be returning to the Eredivisie where he will link up with his former Barça teammate Luuk de Jong. 

Dest, who played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has also scored two goals in 26 games for the U.S.

Related stories

Related Topics

La Liga 2023-24 /

Barcelona /

Sergino DEST /

PSG

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona’s U.S. defender Dest joins PSV on loan
    Reuters
  2. WTA Rankings: Cincinnati champion Gauff moves up to sixth, Muchova makes Top 10 debut
    Team Sportstar
  3. KBFC 5-0 IAFT, Durand Cup Highlights: Bidyashagar hat-trick helps Kerala Blasters to big win against Indian Air Force
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lusail Stadium to host AFC Asian Cup opening match and final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wrexham keeper Foster announces retirement again at 40
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Barcelona’s U.S. defender Dest joins PSV on loan
    Reuters
  2. Barcelona gets late goals to win first official match at its temporary new home
    AP
  3. Bellingham scores twice in Real Madrid win for 3 goals in 2 games since Spain move
    AP
  4. Lunin will start for Madrid despite Kepa arrival, says Ancelotti
    AFP
  5. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois undergoes successful ACL surgery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona’s U.S. defender Dest joins PSV on loan
    Reuters
  2. WTA Rankings: Cincinnati champion Gauff moves up to sixth, Muchova makes Top 10 debut
    Team Sportstar
  3. KBFC 5-0 IAFT, Durand Cup Highlights: Bidyashagar hat-trick helps Kerala Blasters to big win against Indian Air Force
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lusail Stadium to host AFC Asian Cup opening match and final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wrexham keeper Foster announces retirement again at 40
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment