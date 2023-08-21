Wrexham keeper Foster announces retirement again at 40

Former goalkeeper Ben Foster, 40, has retired from League Two side Wrexham, just two months after signing a one-year contract extension. Foster made 12 appearances for the Welsh team, which is owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and helped them get back into the English Football League.

He came out of retirement to sign a short-term deal with Wrexham in March before saving a stoppage-time penalty against Notts County the following month to put Wrexham within touching distance of automatic promotion from the National League.

“The honest truth is that my performances this season haven’t reached the level I demand of myself, and I feel that now is the right time to retire,” Foster said in a statement.

“At the forefront of my mind when making this decision was not only what was best for me but also the club, and making the decision now gives the club every opportunity to assess their options before the (transfer) window closes.

“Wrexham will always have a special place in my heart.”