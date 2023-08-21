MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AIFF receives encouraging response for Institutional League

Some of the big names who could be seen in action during the tournament include the Border Security Force, Indian Navy, Food Corporation of India, ESIC, Chennai Customs, Comptroller and Auditor General, Delhi.

Published : Aug 21, 2023 16:30 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Kalyan Chaubey, President of the AIFF, during the Sportstar National Sports Conclave in New Delhi. 
Kalyan Chaubey, President of the AIFF, during the Sportstar National Sports Conclave in New Delhi.  | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Kalyan Chaubey, President of the AIFF, during the Sportstar National Sports Conclave in New Delhi.  | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Institutional League, which will kick off later this year, has attracted the attention of some well-known Institutional teams.

Some of the big names who could be seen in action during the tournament include the Border Security Force, Indian Navy, Food Corporation of India, ESIC, Chennai Customs, Comptroller and Auditor General, Delhi.

The Executive Committee held extensive discussions on April 14 this year and decided to give similar importance to the structure of amateur football in the country, believing it would raise the competitive level and players’ security, the AIFF said in a release.

AIFF to look into ways of allowing OCI, PIO footballers to represent Indian national teams

The Institutional League winners might earn an opportunity to compete in a cup tournament at the national level, while the participating sides would be decided by a bidding process.

The AIFF will engage in a dialogue with the institutional teams who are eager to participate and prepare a request for proposal document. Also, it plans to finalise the teams by mid-October.

A meeting is expected to happen in the August final week where the interested institutions will discuss and address their views, while their feedback and suggestions will be taken into consideration to finalise the “conditions and modalities for the selection and conduct of the Institutional League.”

Related stories

Related Topics

AIFF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wrexham keeper Foster announces retirement again at 40
    Reuters
  2. AIFF receives encouraging response for Institutional League
    PTI
  3. India Asia Cup 2023 squad announced: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna return; Tilak Varma included
    Team Sportstar
  4. VIDEO: India’s Asia Cup squad analysis - Tilak Varma’s surprise inclusion, Chahal misses out
    Dhruva Prasad,Ayan Acharya
  5. Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup Live Score: Aimen, Bidyasagar score; KBFC 4-0 IAFT
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Wrexham keeper Foster announces retirement again at 40
    Reuters
  2. AIFF receives encouraging response for Institutional League
    PTI
  3. Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup Live Score: Aimen, Bidyasagar score; KBFC 4-0 IAFT
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Cup 2023-24: Group stage draw to be held on August 24, Australian clubs to feature for first time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ronaldo and big-spending Saudi clubs primed to dominate Asian Champions League
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wrexham keeper Foster announces retirement again at 40
    Reuters
  2. AIFF receives encouraging response for Institutional League
    PTI
  3. India Asia Cup 2023 squad announced: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna return; Tilak Varma included
    Team Sportstar
  4. VIDEO: India’s Asia Cup squad analysis - Tilak Varma’s surprise inclusion, Chahal misses out
    Dhruva Prasad,Ayan Acharya
  5. Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup Live Score: Aimen, Bidyasagar score; KBFC 4-0 IAFT
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment