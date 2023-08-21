Bayer Leverkusen signs Croatia defender Josip Stanisic on loan from Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen has signed Croatia defender Josip Stanisic on loan from Bundesliga rival Bayern Munich for the rest of the season.

Leverkusen announced the move on Sunday.

Sporting director Simon Rolfes said Stanisic would “intensify the competition within our squad. He is a very ambitious player who will increase the quality of the squad further.”

The 23-year-old Stanisic, who was part of Croatia’s World Cup squad last year, made 14 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern last season – 10 as a substitute – and was deemed surplus to requirements by coach Thomas Tuchel.

He will provide Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso with another option in defence. Stanišić is primarily a right-back but can play across the back line.

“The team is packed with top players and my talks with the club have really motivated me,” Stanišić said. “There are clear ideas here and an extraordinary environment. I’m really looking forward to the ‘Werkself’ – for me it was one of the most exciting teams in the Bundesliga last season.”

Leverkusen started the Bundesliga with a 3-2 win over Leipzig on Saturday.

Bayern opened the season with a 4-0 rout of Werder Bremen on Friday.