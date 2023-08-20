MagazineBuy Print

Ligue 1: Ten-man Lille earns first win of season by downing Nantes 2-0

Lille drew 1-1 with Nice on the opening weekend and has European ambitions for this season after finishing fifth in the previous campaign.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 19:56 IST , Lille - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Jonathan David of Lille celebrates scoring a disallowed goal during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between Lille OSC and VfL Wolfsburg at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
FILE PHOTO: Jonathan David of Lille celebrates scoring a disallowed goal during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between Lille OSC and VfL Wolfsburg at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Jonathan David and Adam Ounas scored to give 10-man Lille its first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Nantes in the French league on Sunday.

David opened the scoring in the 66th minute by converting a rebound after Nantes goalkeeper Remy Descamps had saved a header from Remy Cabella. The Canada striker also hit the bar with an effort from the edge of the box in the 43rd.

ALSO READ: Dinamo fans banned from European away games

Lille was down to 10 men in the 78th when Alexsandro fouled Nantes substitute Kader Bamba, who was bearing down on goal.

But Ounas sealed the win by curling a shot off the post in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier kept a clean sheet by denying Bamba in the 75th, palming away a free kick from Mostafa Mohamed in the 81st and saving a shot from Samuel Moutoussamy with his leg in injury time.

The northern club signed Samuel Umtiti, Tiago Santos, Ignacio Miramon, Hakon Haraldsson and Ivan Cavaleiro this summer to replace the departing Jose Fonte, Timothy Weah, Jonas Martin, Andre Gomes and Jonathan Bamba.

Nantes still has yet to secure a point after losing 2-1 to Toulouse last weekend. It avoided relegation on the final day of last season.

The second round ends later Sunday with Lens vs. Rennes, Monaco vs. Strasbourg, Lorient vs. Nice, Reims vs. Clermont, and Le Havre vs. Brest.

